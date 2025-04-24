US Fertility Endorses FPA Response to Presidential Executive Order on IVF

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices, today announced its strong support for the Fertility Providers Alliance’s (FPA) official response to President Donald J. Trump’s February 18, 2025 Executive Order, Expanding Access to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). The organization commended FPA’s leadership and comprehensive policy recommendations aimed at increasing access, affordability, and awareness of fertility treatments across the country.As a committed member of the fertility care community, US Fertility shares FPA’s vision and applauds the Administration’s recognition of the essential role IVF plays in helping millions of Americans build families. US Fertility stands firmly behind FPA’s recommendations and is eager to collaborate with policymakers and other stakeholders to turn this vision into reality.US Fertility Supports the FPA’s Recommendations, Including:• Protecting and Expanding Access: Advocating for federal agencies to update Medicaid, Medicare, TRICARE, and FEHB programs to include IVF and fertility preservation services, and promote telemedicine access for fertility consultations.• Legislative Action: Supporting federal legislation to establish a statutory right to fertility care, require insurance coverage parity with obstetrical services, and introduce targeted tax credits for IVF-related expenses.• Workforce Development: Backing initiatives to expand training programs and residency tracks for reproductive endocrinologists and embryologists, especially in underserved areas.• Public Education and Awareness: Encouraging HHS to develop public resources and informational campaigns to normalize and destigmatize infertility treatment.• Financial Relief: Endorsing tax credits to ease the economic burden of IVF and assisted reproductive technologies for families nationwide.“We are proud to support the Fertility Providers Alliance and their thoughtful, solutions-oriented response to this important Executive Order,” said Richard Jennings, CEO of US Fertility. “As clinicians on the front lines of fertility care, we know firsthand how transformative IVF can be for family building.”US Fertility emphasized the importance of sustaining America’s global leadership in IVF success rates—success driven by innovation, access to cutting-edge technologies, and a regulatory environment that enables providers to deliver personalized, evidence-based, and high-quality care.US Fertility also reiterated its willingness to work with the FPA, the White House Domestic Policy Council, and federal agencies to support the development and implementation of inclusive, forward-thinking fertility policies.To read the full FPA response, please follow the link below:For media inquiries or to arrange interviews, please contact:US FertilityEmail: media@usfertility.comAbout US FertilityUS Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices, along with Ovation Fertility, a national network of premier IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility and Ovation Fertility practices have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 100 clinic locations and 32 IVF laboratories: www.usfertility.com

