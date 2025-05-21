US Fertility partnership offers Video Education, Health Monitoring, and Targeted Nutraceuticals

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices, introduced a new combined offering with USF educational videos, Oura Ring and Luminary Vitamins. The bundled offering provides Luminary Vitamin customers who are trying to conceive with access to Oura Ring, a cutting-edge wearable that tracks key health metrics, and an Oura membership to support fertility optimization.The combination of advanced health-monitoring from Oura and fertility-focused supplements from Luminary Vitamins provides women with the insights and tools they need to optimize their fertility journey. Oura Ring tracks critical metrics such as sleep, activity, heart rate variability (HRV), and temperature fluctuations, which can offer valuable insights into reproductive health. Luminary Vitamins’ preconception-focused products, like Create, are designed to complement this data by providing the necessary nutrients to support fertility.“Together, US Fertility, Oura, and Luminary Vitamins provide a holistic approach to fertility care by allowing individuals to better understand and care for their bodies, make informed decisions, and enhance their chances of success” said Richard Jennings, CEO of USF.”US Fertility, with over 200 physicians and more than 100 locations nationwide, has already helped over 225,000 individuals and couples build their families. This partnership will further expand their reach, combining cutting-edge technology and personalized care to drive fertility outcomes.This collaboration represents a significant opportunity in the rapidly growing fertility and wellness market and offers holistic fertility support through innovative and data-driven reproductive health solutions.About US FertilityUS Fertility is the largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices in the United States. Together with Ovation Fertility, a national network of premier IVF laboratories, US Fertility has helped over 225,000 individuals and couples build their families through assisted reproductive technologies. With 118 locations including 36 laboratories, US Fertility is committed to providing exceptional care, leveraging collective expertise, and driving innovation in reproductive medicine. For more information, visit www.usfertility.com About Luminary VitaminsLuminary Vitamins offers a line of fertility-doctor-formulated supplements designed to support individuals at every stage of the reproductive journey. From preconception through postpartum, Luminary Vitamins’ products are scientifically designed to support reproductive health and overall wellbeing. With a focus on evidence-based ingredients and personalized nutrition, Luminary Vitamins is dedicated to helping women and men optimize their fertility. For more information, visit www.luminaryvitamins.com Media ContactFor press inquiries, please contact:Chad TullochVice President, Marketingmedia@usfertility.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.