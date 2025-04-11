The Journey is Worth It: Fertility Stories of Hope and Resilience at RMA of New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 25 years, RMA of New York , which serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Mount Sinai Health System , has helped patients achieve their family-building goals. Whether navigating pregnancy loss, oncofertility, fertility preservation, or workplace fertility benefits, our patients’ journeys are united by strength, patience, and hope.RMA of New York has partnered with four patients and their families to empower them to share their transformative fertility journeys in a series of meaningful, docu-style, short format films. These inspiring stories highlight the various ways infertility and fertility preservation can impact patients’ lives and underscore the resilience, hope, and medical expertise needed to make the journey worth it. As National Infertility Awareness Week approaches, now is the perfect time to share these powerful experiences and reduce stigma surrounding reproductive health challenges.Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth: Navigating Grief and Hope with AshleyAshley, a former contestant on The Bachelor, experienced multiple pregnancy losses when initially trying to start her family. These unfortunate circumstances took a profound emotional and physical toll on Ashley, yet she never lost sight of the importance of having a support system throughout her long journey. “The pain of losing a child you never got to meet is unlike anything else. But sharing my story and talking about my experience has helped me feel less alone,” Ashely says. After meeting and receiving care from Lucky Sekhon, MD, Reproductive Endocrinologist at RMA of New York and Assistant Clinical Professor in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Ashley had a successful transfer, and with the support of Joanne Stone, MD, MS, Director of the Mount Sinai—Rainbow Clinic and System Chair of the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School, welcomed a daughter, her “lucky” Penny. The Mount Sinai—Rainbow Clinic, which provides emotional support and advanced medical attention, is a refuge for parents who have previously experienced perinatal loss.Oncofertility: A Brave New Chapter for Breast Cancer Survivor SarrahWhen Sarrah received a life-altering diagnosis from her breast surgeon, Elisa Port, MD, FACS, Chief of Breast Surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System and Director of the Dubin Breast Center, Sarrah felt uncertain about her health and the future of her fertility because cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, can often harm the reproductive system and put fertility at risk. Sarrah was referred to RMA of New York to expedite fertility preservation treatment and her family-building journey. Under the guidance of her Reproductive Endocrinologist, Erkan Buyuk, MD, Clinical Professor in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School and Fellowship Director, Sarrah and her partner, James, transferred their one healthy embryo to a surrogate and fortunately welcomed their son into the world. Reflecting on the experience, Sarrah shares: “I never imagined that my cancer journey would also lead to a path toward motherhood, but thanks to the oncofertility options available to me, I was given the chance to create the family of my dreams.”Egg Freezing: Empowering the Future with CarissaCarissa, a successful professional in her late 30s, decided to safeguard her fertility with egg freezing and focus on her career. Guided by Taraneh Nazem, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School, she found confidence in her reproductive future. “Egg freezing has given me control of my reproductive future. It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made for myself because it’s allowed me to focus on my career and personal goals without the pressure of a ticking biological clock,” she explains. Driven by her passion for women’s health and empowerment, Carissa turned her positive experience into action, advocating for workplace benefits and encouraging her colleagues and friends to take charge of their reproductive health. Her story emphasizes the importance of seeking a fertility work-up at a younger age to better understand family-building options available now or in the future.Fertility Benefits: The Growing Need for Workplace Support with KylaAfter experiencing pregnancy loss, Kyla and her partner yearned to grow their family and were fortunate to learn they had access to coverage through state employee benefits. Without hesitation, Kyla sought the services and expertise of Rachel Gerber, MD, a Reproductive Endocrinologist at RMA of New York – Westchester and Assistant Clinical Professor in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School. Through Dr. Gerber’s critical care and the support of family, Kyla and her partner welcomed a baby boy born just last year. “The fertility benefits offered at Joseph’s company were a game-changer. Having access to treatment options without the financial burden allowed us to start our family on our terms,” shares Kyla. Their story underscores the importance of fertility benefits as a critical part of comprehensive healthcare in modern workplaces and the need for broader coverage to help employees facing fertility challenges.By sharing these powerful stories, RMA of New York aims to foster open conversations about fertility, break the stigma surrounding infertility, and advocate for improved healthcare and workplace support. The goal is to inspire others to seek help, speak out, and take charge of their reproductive health with confidence.Explore the full films: www.rmany.com/ourjourney About RMA of New YorkRMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine and serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Led by an integrated team of physicians and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, infertility, and embryology training and experience, RMA of New York is renowned for its pioneering research in the field and for delivering high IVF success rates. For over two decades, the physicians of RMA of New York have consistently been distinguished as Top Doctors and Super Doctors by Castle Connolly and New York Magazine. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has fertility clinic locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island and is partnered with US Fertility and its network of premier reproductive medicine practices. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com or find RMA of New York on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.About the Mount Sinai Health SystemThrough the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s“The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's“Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report“Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2024-2025.

