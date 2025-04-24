Everblue and NH Department of Energy Partner to Boost Weatherization Workforce Training

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everblue is thrilled to announce its new partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Energy (NH DOE) to support the stakeholders participating in the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). Through this partnership, Everblue will provide innovative training opportunities, including its Weatherization Installer Badges, to help contractors and community action agency weatherization staff strengthen their skills and advance their careers.The Weatherization Installer Badges program is designed to make professional development accessible and convenient for busy contractors. By registering for free on Everblue’s website, participants will gain instant access to 25 online training videos. These concise videos, each lasting 5-10 minutes, focus on specific job tasks for the Retrofit Installer Technician and Crew Leader roles. Whether viewed on a computer or smartphone, these videos are perfect for on-the-go learning or while working on a jobsite.In addition to the online training, the partnership will offer full-length, in-person courses tailored to the needs of weatherization professionals. These include:- Retrofit Installer Technician- Crew Leader- HEP Energy Auditor- HEP Quality Control InspectorThe spring 2025 training schedule will be released soon, ensuring contractors have ample opportunity to plan their participation.This program is being provided through a contract with NH DOE using US Department of Energy WAP funds, allowing WAP-participating contractors access to high-quality training at no cost. Contractors simply need to register on the Everblue website to begin.“We’re excited to collaborate with the New Hampshire Department of Energy to expand access to essential training resources for weatherization professionals,” said Velvet Nelson, Everblue’s director of business development. “By combining online and in-person training, we’re helping contractors build expertise and deliver exceptional energy efficiency services across the state.”For more information, please contact Velvet Nelson at press@everbluetraining.com.

