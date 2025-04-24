Free virtual event will explore health sciences careers

The Iowa Department of Education is partnering with the Iowa Hospital Association to introduce middle school and high school students across the state to high-demand health care careers during Health Sciences Career Day in Iowa, a live virtual event on Thursday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Students will have an opportunity to see health care professionals at work through engaging video content, hear more about their education, training and experience during live panel discussions and ask panelists questions from their classrooms.

“The upcoming Health Sciences Career Day is an excellent opportunity for middle and high school students to explore potential postsecondary pathways in health care, which is one of the most in-demand fields in Iowa,” said Heather Meissen, administrative consultant for the Bureau of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Postsecondary Readiness at the Iowa Department of Education. “We hope that educators take advantage of this virtual event to engage students interested in health sciences and bridge new opportunities for learning and skill attainment through CTE and industry-recognized credential opportunities.”

Health Sciences Career Day in Iowa will feature six high-demand professions that offer students a range of postsecondary education pathways from certificate programs or associate degrees to bachelor’s and advanced degrees.

Each career segment will feature health care professionals who work at hospitals in Iowa:

● Physicians – WinnMed, Decorah

● Nursing – UnityPoint Health, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Grinnell

● Radiology Technician – MercyOne, West Des Moines

● Respiratory Therapist – Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda

● Laboratory Technician – Pella Regional Health Center, Pella

● Behavioral Health – Mary Greeley Medical Center, Ames

This free event offers educators and students a real-world learning experience delivered right to the classroom. Registered participants will be able to access any and all sessions, and educators are welcome to join with an entire class or make it available for groups of students interested in health sciences and related careers. The format is flexible so participants can join based on class schedule or interest in specific career segments.

Educators can register for Health Sciences Career Day in Iowa through the Iowa Hospital Association.

Questions about the event can be directed to Heather Meissen at heather.meissen@iowa.gov.