Swapcard Launches AI-Recommended Leads to Maximize Exhibitor & Sponsor Lead Generation

Swapcard Launches AI-Recommended Leads

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swapcard, the leading AI-powered event engagement platform, today announced the launch of AI-Recommended Leads, a new feature designed to transform how exhibitors and sponsors identify, engage, and convert potential clients at events.AI-Recommended Leads intelligently scores attendees based on their actual engagement with exhibitor brands and assets, helping distinguish between casual browsers and genuinely interested prospects. This innovative solution addresses one of the most significant challenges faced by event exhibitors: identifying which leads are most likely to convert.“Exhibitors should focus on the right audience. Not all leads are created equal, which is why AI-Recommended Leads scores attendees based on their real engagement with your brand,” said Carlos Araujo, Vice President of Marketing at Swapcard. “We also know how much timing is a factor when we look at lead quality, and that's why our lead score is dynamic, growing with new interactions and fading when interest drops.”The new feature utilizes a sophisticated scoring model that adjusts based on attendee actions, timing, and event-specific behaviors, helping exhibitors prioritize the most valuable leads. Additionally, the AI-Recommended Leads Dashboard enables seamless lead assignment to team members, improving follow-up efficiency and team collaboration.Accessing the feature is straightforward through the Swapcard’s Exhibitor Center, where users can view potential leads along with their interaction scores, detailed interaction history, and profile information. The system allows for easy assignment of leads to specific team members, streamlining onsite event management.“With AI-Recommended Leads, you'll streamline follow-ups, boost conversions, and maximize your return on investment,” Araujo added. “This solution enables exhibitors and sponsors to seamlessly connect with the right people at the right time, ultimately turning engagement into real business growth and event ROI.”This latest innovation reinforces Swapcard's commitment to enhancing the exhibitor experience and maximizing their opportunities at events through data analytics and AI.About Swapcard: Swapcard is the leading AI-powered event engagement platform for associations, trade shows, and conference organizers. It maximizes attendee engagement, exhibitor ROI, and event revenue growth with an intuitive and customizable interface. By turning event data into actionable insights, it streamlines event operations and unlocks new revenue opportunities. With global reach and enterprise-level support, Swapcard has powered over 10,000 events for industry leaders like PCMA, NAVC, IAAPA, Informa, and Koelnmesse, turning event engagement into revenue. For more information, visit www.swapcard.com and follow us on LinkedIn

