Graphy Unveils Game-Changing 3D Aligner at AAO 2025 U.S

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Unveils Game-Changing 3D Aligner at AAO 2025 U.SWorld’s First 3D Printed Shape Memory Aligner to Be Showcased in Philadelphia________________________________________Graphy Inc. (CEO: Un-seob Sim), a global leader in 3D printing-based dental solutions, will participate in the American Association of Orthodontists Annual Session (AAO 2025), the world’s largest orthodontic event, from April 25 in Philadelphia. The company will introduce its groundbreaking Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) to the U.S. market, marking a key milestone in its global expansion strategy.________________________________________A Breakthrough in Orthodontics: Shape Memory AlignerGraphy has developed the world’s first 3D printed transparent aligner using shape memory materials—a significant leap forward in orthodontic care. This innovative aligner provides continuous and predictable force by responding to oral temperature, enabling precise and effective tooth movement.Backed by FDA 510(k) and CE certification, SMA has also been awarded both NET (New Excellent Technology) and NEP (New Excellent Product) certifications from Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy—affirming the technology’s clinical safety, market readiness, and innovation. Notably, NEP certification qualifies the product for government procurement, further validating its commercial and institutional value.________________________________________Designed for Precision and Patient ComfortSMA’s shape memory functionality offers a new level of clinical control without the need for traditional attachments. This ensures a more comfortable and aesthetic treatment experience, particularly beneficial for patients undergoing complex orthodontic procedures, including extractions.Graphy’s materials and technologies have been extensively validated through over 60 SCI-level publications, with more than 450 academic citations, highlighting the aligner’s performance, safety, and global research impact. Notably, patients—including high-profile individuals across multiple countries—have experienced successful outcomes using SMA.________________________________________AAO 2025: Expanding Presence in the U.S. Orthodontic MarketAt AAO 2025, Graphy will host a large exhibition booth, offering in-depth presentations on SMA’s structural advantages, clinical outcomes, and real-world case studies. The company will also unveil its U.S. market entry strategy, introducing potential business models and partnership opportunities tailored to North American dental practices and distributors.This marks a strategic turning point for Graphy as it builds new relationships with orthodontic professionals, researchers, and global industry leaders.________________________________________Toward IPO and Global LeadershipFollowing its recognition with Korea’s $5 Million Export Tower Award in 2024, Graphy continues to accelerate its global momentum with plans for a public listing (IPO) in 2025. The company’s participation in major international events—including EAS North America Aligner Forum (USA), Angle Biennial (USA), Graphy Summit – Latin America (Mexico), and 10th IOC Brazil—underscores its commitment to global market leadership in orthodontics.Graphy is currently seeking strategic distribution and clinical partners in the U.S. to bring its direct 3D printed SMA system into more clinics nationwide.________________________________________About GraphyGraphy Co., Ltd. is a Korea-based materials science company specializing in high-performance, biocompatible photopolymer resins specifically designed for 3D printing in digital dentistry. With its proprietary oligomer synthesis technology, Graphy independently formulates and manufactures advanced resins that offer superior mechanical properties and stability compared to conventional materials.Under its flagship brand Tera Harz, Graphy provides material solutions for a wide range of dental applications, including shape memory clear aligners, crowns, bridges, and surgical guides.Notably, Graphy is the first company in the world to commercialize resin for directly 3D-printed shape memory clear aligners, setting a new standard in functional dental 3D printing and leading the evolution of in-office orthodontic solutions.With a strong focus on innovation, patient-centered design, and clinical precision, the company is redefining the future of orthodontic care through next-generation aligner technologies.

