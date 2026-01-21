Images in the paper Images in the paper Corporate and brand identities of Graphy and the world’s first direct 3D-printable Shape Memory Aligner® — a game-changer in digital orthodontics. Key Features of Graphy Shape Memory Aligner® (SMA)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Nature Portfolio’s Scientific Reports Validates the ‘Smart Science’ of Graphy ’s 3D-Printed Shape Memory Aligners”Study reveals 3D-printed resins deliver biologically ideal ‘Light & Continuous’ forces, overcoming the limitations of conventional thermoformed sheets.- 14-day 37 °C water immersion study published in global journal Scientific Reports- At 1% micro-strain, aligners deliver 0.07–0.34 N per tooth, within the “healthiest force” range for tooth movement- Even under 3% extreme, forces remain around one-fifth of Conventional thermoformed sheets, suggesting reduced pain and side effectsOn January 21, 2026 — Graphy Inc. (South Korea, KOSDAQ: 318060), specialized in 3D-printed clear aligner systems, announced that its directly 3D-printed orthodontic aligners demonstrated mechanically favorable performance compared with conventional thermoformed appliances under the conditions of a newly published study, opening new possibilities for future orthodontic treatment. The company explained that its Shape Memory Aligner was shown to provide force profiles within the range recommended by the orthodontic community in an environment mimicking the oral cavity, and that the findings have been accepted for publication in Scientific Reports.[Study Design: 14 Days at 37 °C to Simulate the Oral Environment]The study compared Graphy’s proprietary 3D-printing resins TC-85, TR-07, and TA-28 with thermoformed materials widely used in today’s market. Based on the clinical environment where clear aligners are typically worn intraorally for 1–2 weeks, the research team immersed the appliances in water at 37 °C—similar to oral temperature—for up to 14 days and closely tracked how forces changed over time.[“Biomechanical Force” Range Confirmed at 1% Strain]The most notable findings came from the 1% strain region, which corresponds to the subtle deformations associated with actual tooth movement. In a 37 °C water environment at 1% strain, Graphy’s 3D-printed materials generated forces of approximately 3.67-7.24 N. This range aligns perfectly with the 'Biological Gold Standard' of orthodontic forces, the ideal force window, indicating that the aligners can deliver “the healthiest force” — sufficient for effective tooth movement while minimizing undue stress on the tooth roots.[Fivefold Softer Response Under Extreme Compression]The researchers also conducted 3% strain tests to simulate extreme loading conditions such as when a patient first inserts a new aligner or during significant tooth movement. Under these study conditions, the data highlighted a superior safety margin for Graphy’s resins: whereas conventional thermoformed sheets produced peak forces up to 65.23 N, Graphy’s resins remained in the 7.30–13.48 N range. By responding more than five times more softly than traditional analog-pressed materials even under large deformations, the 3D-printed aligners demonstrate the potential to markedly reduce initial insertion pain. More importantly, this controlled force delivery suggests a significant clinical advantage in minimizing the risk of side effects, such as root resorption, which is often associated with the unpredictable and excessive loading characteristic of conventional thermoforming materials.[Body-Temperature-Activated Shape Memory for Stable, Predictable Forces]This “smart” force behavior is rooted in the material’s shape-memory response to body temperature. Graphy’s resins were shown to soften and stabilize to an optimized combination of force within roughly one hour of exposure to 37 °C. Importantly, once this initial stabilization occurred, the aligners maintained a relatively consistent force level for up to 14 days, supporting sustained and predictable treatment effects through to the next aligner change. In addition, because the 3D-printing process allows thickness to be adjusted freely by region, clinicians can use digital design to distribute optimal, tooth-specific forces and realize truly customized orthodontic biomechanics.[Toward Patient-Specific Force Design and New Treatment Standards]Dr. Hoon Kim, PhD, Principal Researcher at Graphy and corresponding author of the paper, commented, “This study demonstrates that, from 1% to 3% deformation, directly 3D-printed aligners exhibit a biologically favorable force profile compared with conventional approaches. Based on these precise data, we plan to further advance our solutions for patient-specific force design and help reshape the global standard of orthodontic treatment.”[About Graphy Inc.]Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim), is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry.As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy enables body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces.By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.Media & Investor RelationsGraphy Inc.Ace Gasan ForeHue, 6F, 225 Gasan Digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul📧 ckyoon@itgraphy.com | jylee@itgraphy.com

