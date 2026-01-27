From left, Graphy CEO Unseob Sim discusses Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) technology with former President of Pakistan Arif Alvi during AEEDC 2026 in Dubai. The meeting took place at the Graphy booth, highlighting direct engagement with global dental leaders. A view of the Graphy exhibition booth at AEEDC 2026 in Dubai, where continuous visitor traffic and consultation queues reflected strong interest in SMA and 3D printing–based orthodontic solutions. Professor Ravindra Nanda delivers a keynote lecture at AEEDC 2026, sharing clinical insights with global orthodontic specialists as part of Graphy’s academic and educational programs. Guests attend “Graphy Night in Dubai” during AEEDC 2026, networking with global partners and orthodontic professionals around Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) solutions. Corporate and brand identities of Graphy and the world’s first direct 3D-printable Shape Memory Aligner® — a game-changer in digital orthodontics.

Graphy reinforces its global orthodontic presence at AEEDC, showcasing SMA technology and strengthening strategic partnerships across the Middle East and beyond

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Graphy Strengthens Global Orthodontic Presence at AEEDC 2026, Expanding Middle East Partnerships”Graphy reinforces its global orthodontic presence at AEEDC, showcasing SMA technology and strengthening strategic partnerships across the Middle East and beyond- Strong on-site response at the Graphy booth at AEEDC 2026, with continuous consultation queues- Global orthodontists show strong interest in SMA and 3D printing resin-based total solutions- Strategic collaboration discussions with partners across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, linked to follow-up seminarsSpecialized in 3D printing–based smart materials, Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim) announced that its successful participation in the UAE Dubai International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC 2026), held from January 18 to 21 in Dubai, UAE, once again demonstrating its technological capabilities and partnership competitiveness in the global orthodontic market through its Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) and 3D printing resin platform.[Strong Booth Response and Expanding Regional Partnerships]According to Graphy, its booth drew significant attention throughout AEEDC 2026, with consultation waiting lines forming continuously. Graphy has participated consistently in AEEDC since the early 2010s, steadily building its clinical, educational, and partnership capabilities in the Middle East. Based on this long-term presence, the company has continued to strengthen collaboration with leading orthodontists and partners in the region.This year’s exhibition again served as a platform for in-depth discussions on clinical collaboration and strategic partnerships with orthodontic professionals from the Middle East, as well as Africa and Europe. In addition, inquiries from overseas clinicians regarding participation in the “Graphy SMA Legends Symposium 2026 in Seoul,” scheduled for March 19 in Seoul.[DWDM Workshops and Academic Exchange]Graphy’s Dubai schedule was supported by a series of academic programs. On January 18, during the Dubai World Dental Meeting (DWDM), Professor Ravindra Nanda and Dr. Kenji Ojima conducted full-day workshops and main lectures, engaging in in-depth clinical discussions with orthodontic specialists from the Middle East.[Global Lecturers and Hands-On Programs at AEEDC]From January 19 to 21, during AEEDC 2026, orthodontic conferences and in-booth lectures were held continuously at the Graphy booth. Global speakers including Dr. Ali Faisal, Dr. Ali Sabah, Professor Ahmed Elkhdem, Dr. Lissett Rodriguez, Dr. Ahmed Albasri, and Dr. Ahmed Nasef shared real-world clinical experiences with SMA and the 3D printing resin platform in a relay format.In parallel, the Graphy team conducted hands-on courses and practice-oriented sessions on-site, enhancing participants’ understanding of the overall workflow encompassing equipment, materials, and post-processing systems.[Networking and Business Outcomes]On the evening of January 18, the “Graphy Night in Dubai” networking event brought together key partners from the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Discussions focused on future joint marketing initiatives, educational programs, and region-specific collaboration strategies. As a result of these integrated programs, multiple on-site orders and discussions regarding new supply agreements for SMA- and resin-based equipment and materials were conducted during the exhibition.[Engagement with Arif Alvi and Global Market Outlook]During AEEDC 2026, former President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, a dentist by profession, personally visited the Graphy booth and attended the “Graphy Night in Dubai” networking event. President Alvi comes from a family with long history of dental professionals with extensive clinical experience and international networks in the dental field.Both President Alvi and his grandson have personally experienced Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) solution. During the event, President Alvi demonstrated strong personal interest and affinity for SMA technology and direct-printing-based digital orthodontic solutions, actively engaging with the Graphy team at both the booth and networking events. Graphy expects that these interactions may open opportunities for future collaboration across the orthodontic markets of Pakistan and Dubai.[Global Expansion and Future Plans]In addition, Graphy reaffirmed its partnership with China’s Bondent Group by visiting the Bondent booth during AEEDC 2026. Looking ahead, Graphy plans to introduce a new 3D printer in collaboration with U.S.-based FUGO Precision 3D at the LMT Lab Day and Chicago Dental Society (CDS) meetings in February, further promoting the competitiveness of its SMA-based digital orthodontic solutions in the U.S. market.A Graphy representative commented, “While it is difficult to disclose specific revenue figures, AEEDC 2026 clearly demonstrated strengthened brand recognition and partnership foundations for Graphy across the Middle East and adjacent markets. We will continue to expand our global strategy, where clinical practice, education, and partnerships are closely interconnected.”[About Graphy Inc.]Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Unseob Sim), is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry.As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy enables body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces.By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.

About Graphy: Shaping the Future with Vision

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.