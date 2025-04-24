Introducing 'AI Brand Launchpad' by gimmefy X BeenThereDoneThat: A Program Designed to Make Brands AI-Ready

In a world of infinite AI possibilities, gimmefy and BeenThereDoneThat ensure brands remain distinct, consistent, and future-ready.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based AI marketing platform gimmefy and renowned UK-based branding consultancy BeenThereDoneThat (BTDT) are proud to announce the launch of AI Brand Launchpad, a groundbreaking program designed to empower brands to leverage AI to create clear, consistent, and future-proof marketing content.

In the age of ChatGPT, MidJourney, and other rapid-fire AI tools, creativity is no longer scarce—but clear branding is. That’s where AI Brand Launchpad comes in. A collaboration between AI marketing platform gimmefy and strategic branding consultancy BTDT, this new program helps brands avoid generic, off-brand outputs by turning their brand identity into the ultimate AI prompt.

“Every time marketers type a request into an AI tool, they’re actually feeding it their brand—its positioning, tone, and audience,” explains Shalu Wasu, Co-founder and CEO at gimmefy. “If those elements are weak or unclear, AI will only magnify the confusion. That’s why AI Brand Launchpad exists: to give brands a solid foundation that makes gimmefy’s AI truly work in their favor.”

In today's fast-paced marketing landscape, brands are under immense pressure to produce high-quality content at an unprecedented scale and speed. However, the use of generic AI tools often results in off-brand and inconsistent marketing outputs, which can damage a brand's reputation and undermine its marketing efforts. The AI Brand Launchpad program addresses this challenge by providing brands with the strategic clarity and AI readiness they need to produce marketing outputs that are not only consistent but also effective.

"We built gimmefy to give marketers an edge. This collaboration with BeenThereDoneThat takes that edge further, ensuring brands have the strategic clarity they need before our AI engine kicks into high gear," said Shalu. "It's like giving marketers a superpower – the ability to turn ideas into impactful campaigns at the speed of thought, without losing an ounce of brand essence."

Brands can begin by taking this survey to find out if they are AI-ready, and then use the program to clarify their positioning, messaging, and tone of voice, enabling them to harness AI effectively and produce marketing outputs that are consistent and on-brand. The program offers a one-stop AI marketing solution, from idea to deployment, leveraging gimmefy's innovative features such as Brand Vault, brand guardrails, result editor, and plagiarism checks, alongside BTDT's proven frameworks.

​​Here's what marketers and brand teams benefit from:

1. Joint Expertise for Impact

BTDT’s seasoned brand strategists join forces with gimmefy’s advanced AI tools to amplify and future-proof your brand.

2. AI-Ready Branding

Ditch generic outputs. AI Brand Launchpad sharpens messaging, tone, and positioning so your AI outputs stay distinctly yours.

3. Seamless AI Marketing

From brainstorm to launch, gimmefy’s Brand Vault, guardrails, and editorial checks combine with BTDT’s frameworks for rapid execution.

4. Flexible Tiers

Choose Ignite, Amplify, or Reinvent—each level caters to different depths of brand strategy and AI integration.

5. Value that Endures

Expect faster content creation, consistent brand voice, and a marketing ROI that speaks volumes across your organization.

"In the AI era, brand strategy isn't just important – it's do-or-die," said Nikki Crumpton, Chief Strategy Officer, BeenThereDoneThat. "AI Brand Launchpad is our way of ensuring that brands don't just survive the AI revolution, but thrive in it. It's about creating a north star that guides every AI-powered decision, ensuring that technology amplifies your brand, not drowns it out."

Giles Jepson, Chief Growth Officer BeenThereDoneThat says “Speed is crucial, but it has to be the right kind of speed. Through AI Brand Launchpad, we’re making sure that fast-paced AI solutions don’t sacrifice brand integrity—it’s about getting it right, and getting it quickly.”

The AI Brand Launchpad program is a game-changer for brands looking to leverage AI in their marketing efforts. With its unique combination of strategic brand consulting and AI-driven marketing, the program provides brands with the tools and expertise they need to produce high-quality marketing outputs that are consistent, effective, and on-brand.

About gimmefy

gimmefy is a Singapore-headquartered, IMDA Spark–accredited AI marketing platform co-founded by Shalu Wasu and Muhammad Bin Abdullah. Designed by marketers, for marketers, gimmefy blends advanced AI technology with practical marketing know-how. Its user-friendly suite includes more than 200 pre-trained agents and a Brand Vault that helps brands maintain a consistent tone, voice, and identity across every campaign. With seamless integrations, robust data protection, and intuitive workflow tools, gimmefy empowers organizations to create, collaborate, and launch impactful marketing initiatives at speed.



About BeenThereDoneThat

BeenThereDoneThat (BTDT) is an agile Marketing and Brand Strategy consultancy, built on a virtual community of over 400 of some of the world’s best Chief Strategy Officers, Chief Creative Officers and Innovation Specialists across more than 90 countries . It enables marketing leaders to access and harness some of the world's best creative and strategic talent to help define and solve their hardest brand and marketing challenges. Since 2014, BTDT has worked with a wide range of brands across the world including businesses such as Unilever, Pepsico, Disney, HSBC, Google, Heineken and Beam Suntory amongst others. —to solve business challenges quickly and creatively. By decoupling strategic thinking from execution, BTDT delivers agile problem definition and brand strategy sprints that focus on doing what’s best for clients, not what’s most convenient for internal structures. The result: actionable insights, high-impact brand strategies, and a sharper path to growth.

