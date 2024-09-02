gimmefy.ai Joins Dubai AI Campus, Pioneering AI-Driven Marketing Innovation in MENA

gimmefy registers in Dubai and sets up base in the Dubai AI campus Anoona Janardhan; Regional Director, MENA Partnerships & Growth

The AI marketing platform is now registered in Dubai, and poised to launch gimmefy Bespoke

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move poised to revolutionise the marketing landscape, gimmefy.ai has announced its official registration as a company in Dubai. This strategic partnership places gimmefy squarely within the revolutionary Dubai AI Campus at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), further cementing its commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

The Dubai AI Campus is an esteemed initiative backed by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the DIFC. As part of this visionary development, gimmefy joins a nexus of global AI and technology leaders, underscoring Dubai's position as a premier hub for AI and Web3 technologies.

Pioneering AI-Driven Marketing Solutions

gimmefy is a cutting-edge, bespoke AI marketing platform designed to elevate and streamline marketing efforts through AI-driven solutions. With a strong focus on personalisation, gimmefy acts as an extension of your team, offering a seamless blend of technology and creativity. Its scalable platform helps marketers create on-brand content, strategies, and visuals effortlessly. From small businesses to global enterprises, gimmefy ensures that marketing tasks are executed efficiently, providing a future-proof solution for the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

Anoona Janardhan, Regional Director, MENA Partnerships & Growth, is more than optimistic about the future of AI in Dubai. "We are thrilled to be part of the Dubai AI Campus and to establish our presence in the UAE. The region's appetite for innovation, particularly in AI-driven solutions, is remarkable.”

A Strategic Location for Global Impact

Located within DIFC, the leading international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, gimmefy is positioned to harness the immense potential of the UAE market. The Dubai AI Campus offers world-class infrastructure tailored for AI and tech companies, including research and development (R&D) facilities, accelerator programs, and dedicated co-working spaces. The initial phase boasts over 75 registered businesses occupying a 10,000-square-foot area, with plans to expand to over 100,000 square feet, providing even more space for innovative enterprises.

Shalu Wasu, CEO and Co-founder of gimmefy, expressed his excitement about the new venture: “There is a tremendous demand for innovation pioneered by AI, and our goal is to empower marketers with tools that enhance creativity, productivity, and brand consistency with customization like never before.”

Enhancing the Marketing Ecosystem

The Dubai AI Campus is an integral part of the DIFC Innovation Hub, which serves as a critical component of DIFC's 2030 strategy. By driving the future of finance through cutting-edge technology and innovation, the hub aims to become the largest cluster of AI and tech companies in the MENA region by 2028, attracting over 500 global AI and Web3 startups.

As part of this thriving ecosystem, gimmefy will support businesses with a one-of-its-kind bespoke marketing AI solution. Its comprehensive AI-powered marketing platform enables brands to create, optimize, and manage marketing content and campaigns with ease. Featuring over 150 tailored marketing tasks, an enhanced knowledge bank, advanced visual tools, and trainable AI assistants, gimmefy hopes to disrupt the market with consistency and creative innovation.



About gimmefy

gimmefy is a pioneering Bespoke Marketing AI platform, designed to elevate businesses by crafting personalised marketing content at scale. As the world's first customised marketing AI platform, gimmefy integrates advanced AI technology to drive customer engagement and help companies achieve their marketing goals with precision and creativity.



With a robust presence in Asia, gimmefy is now expanding into North America, bringing its innovative solutions to a wider audience. As an IMDA Singapore Spark company, gimmefy empowers marketers with AI-driven efficiency through more than 150 automated tasks and a suite of bespoke AI marketing assistants, streamlining processes to enhance productivity while ensuring privacy and data security.



Their current client list includes global brands like SEK, IMDA, DBS, ActivAsia, Motul, and many more.



Join the world's smartest marketers who trust gimmefy to revolutionize their business strategies. Visit www.gimmefy.ai or request a personalised, Bespoke AI Workshop for your team.

