BrandVerge and gimmefy.ai Forge Strategic Partnership

The advertising powerhouse and AI marketing platform are set to to revolutionise media planning and buying with AI-powered solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrandVerge, a premier advertising agency renowned for its data-driven and audience-centric campaigns, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with gimmefy.ai, the world's first customised AI marketing platform. This collaboration aims to redefine the landscape of media planning & buying by seamlessly integrating advanced AI capabilities into BrandVerge's comprehensive suite of services including all aspects of paid media strategy and activation

The partnership between BrandVerge and gimmefy.ai represents a significant leap forward in the advertising industry, combining human expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. By leveraging gimmefy.ai's bespoke AI solutions, BrandVerge will enhance its ability to deliver innovative, personalised, and effective advertising solutions for clients across various industries.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

1. Enhanced Technology Approach: BrandVerge will now offer best-in-class generative AI services to clients, elevating the creativity and efficiency of advertising campaigns to unprecedented levels.

2. Custom Access and Training: As part of this collaboration, BrandVerge will provide customised access and specialised training to clients on harnessing the power of generative AI to enhance and streamline their marketing outputs.

3. Innovative Campaign Creation: The integration of gimmefy's AI technology will enable BrandVerge to create more dynamic, personalised, and effective advertising campaigns, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in marketing.

4. Data-Driven Insights: By combining BrandVerge's data-centric approach with gimmefy's AI capabilities, clients will benefit from deeper, more actionable insights, leading to more targeted and successful campaigns.

5. Efficiency and Scalability: The partnership will significantly reduce time-to-market for campaigns, allowing for rapid iteration and optimisation at scale.

Mollie Kehoe, Co-founder of BrandVerge, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At BrandVerge, we are fully embracing AI and integrating it into our agency services. This partnership with gimmefy.ai allows us to lead the charge in developing best-in-class media planning AI technology to serve our clients with greater efficiency and expertise. By combining our data-driven approach with gimmefy's advanced AI capabilities, we're not just adapting to the future of advertising – we're shaping it."

The collaboration between BrandVerge and gimmefy.ai addresses the evolving needs of modern marketers who face challenges such as time constraints, limited resources, and the need for consistent branding across multiple channels. gimmefy's AI-powered platform, featuring over 150 tailored marketing tasks and advanced visual tools, will complement BrandVerge's transparent and collaborative approach to advertising.

Matt Fusco, CEO North America at gimmefy, shares his enthusiasm of having BrandVerge on board. "We're thrilled to partner with BrandVerge, whose tech-forward approach to serving its clients aligns perfectly with gimmefy's vision for the future of marketing. This collaboration will further define, enhance, and drive how marketers and brands can best adopt and leverage generative AI solutions. Together, we’re unlocking new possibilities for the industry and setting a new standard for innovation."

Clients of BrandVerge can expect to see the benefits of this partnership roll out in phases over the coming months. The agency will offer to showcase the potential of generative AI in advertising and help clients understand how they can leverage these new tools to achieve their marketing objectives.

This strategic alliance aligns perfectly with BrandVerge's mission to become the industry's favourite destination for discovering unique media opportunities. By combining their existing strengths in data-driven campaigns, transparency, and expert-led strategies with gimmefy's AI prowess, BrandVerge is set to offer an unmatched service in the advertising world.

Both companies are committed to maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and ethical AI use, ensuring that all innovations are implemented responsibly and in line with industry best practices.

About BrandVerge:

BrandVerge is a results-driven advertising business built on transparency and collaboration. As your advertising partner, we provide:

- Complete transparency – We believe in open communication and give you full visibility into our strategies, pricing, and performance. You'll have a clear view of your campaigns each step of the way.

- Collaborative process – We actively involve you in the media planning process, valuing your input to deliver better results. We also foster internal collaboration amongst our team.

- Data-driven results – We use data and analytics to set ambitious goals and craft strategies that yield measurable outcomes. Our focus is on generating real, tangible results.

At BrandVerge, we take a customised approach to drive significant growth for our advertising clients. Our transparent and collaborative culture empowers us to exceed expectations.

With performance-focused advertising strategies, BrandVerge delivers strong ROI and helps brands accomplish their business goals. As your advertising partner, we are committed to providing premium media solutions that generate exceptional results.

About gimmefy.ai:

gimmefy is the world's first customised AI marketing platform, designed to elevate and streamline marketing efforts through AI-driven solutions. With a strong focus on bespoke offerings, gimmefy is the only AI platform that is customised for your brand, built and trained by top global marketers, powered by the best AI models and supercharged with 150+ out-of-the-box marketing tasks. gimmefy acts as an extension of your team, offering a seamless blend of technology and creativity. Its scalable platform helps marketers create on-brand content, strategies, and visuals effortlessly. From small businesses to global enterprises, gimmefy ensures that marketing tasks are executed efficiently, providing a future-proof solution for the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

