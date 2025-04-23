Governor Abbott Appoints Six To The Nueces River Authority

TEXAS, April 23 - April 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Olen “Feller” Hughs, Daniel “Danny” Kelley, and Daniel Suckley and reappointed Jane Bell and Lisa Greenberg to the Nueces River Authority for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. Additionally, the Governor has appointed Shannon Freund for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Authority shall administer the control, employment, and conservation of the waters of the Nueces River Basin, forestation and reforestation, groundwater, storm water floodwater, water quality control, solid waste, and parks and recreational facilities.

Olen “Feller” Hughs of Barksdale is retired. He is a former president of Consolidated Beef Producers and former board member of Texas Cattle Feeders Association. He is the lay leader and treasurer at Barksdale Methodist Church and former volunteer firefighter with the Liberal Fire Department. Hughs received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Texas Tech University (TTU).

Daniel “Danny” Kelley of Karnes City is retired after thirty years as an engineer. He is the financial secretary of the Karnes City Knights of Columbus, extraordinary minister at Immaculate Conception Church, and volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Kelley received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University (TAMU).

Daniel Suckley of Corpus Christi is a senior lender and team leader at American Bank, N.A. He is a board member for the Robert and Janis Birchall Foundation and former board member for Visit Corpus Christi, the Padre Island Business Association, and the American Cancer Society. Suckley received a Bachelor of Business Administration from TAMU-Corpus Christi.

Jane Bell of Corpus Christi formerly served as the area director for the American Diabetes Association in Corpus Christi. She is a board member for the Corpus Christi Education Foundation and the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra, an associate member of the Charity League of Corpus Christi, and a former trustee for the Corpus Christi Independent School District School Board. Bell received a Bachelor of Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin.

Lisa Greenberg of Corpus Christi is an attorney with the Law Office of Lisa Greenberg. She is a board member of the Texas Criminal Defense Attorneys Association, president of the Coastal Bend Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and board chair for the Nueces County Public Defender’s Office. Greenberg received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Public Administration from TTU and a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law.

Shannon Freund of Beeville is the customer development manager at Advantage Solutions – Mars Wrigley. She is a board member of the Beeville Education Foundation, a graduate of Leadership Bee County, and former board member of the Beeville Chamber of Commerce. Freund received a Bachelor of Arts from TAMU-Corpus Christi.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.