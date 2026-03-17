Governor Abbott Celebrates Healthcare Graduates And Workforce Training In The Rio Grande Valley

TEXAS, March 17 - March 17, 2026 | McAllen, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks to celebrate the graduation of more than 50 Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and Certified Medication Aide (CMA) training program students in the Rio Grande Valley.

“What you’re doing is more than just a job, what you’re doing is stepping into a calling, a noble calling to serve other people," said Governor Abbott. "Through your grit, through your determination, you have seized control of your own life and charted a new path for your future. Congratulations on this remarkable achievement on your part, I wish all you all the best in your careers wherever they may go.”

​At the event, Governor Abbott and Dwyer Workforce Development (DWD) recognized the achievements of more than 50 Dwyer Scholars who received their CNA and CMA certifications, supported by a $375,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) Self-Sufficiency Fund that was awarded in 2025.

“Standing alongside Governor Abbott marks a pivotal moment for Dwyer Workforce Development in Texas,” said CEO of Dwyer Workforce Development Barb Clapp. “TWC’s investment underscores the critical role that innovative workforce development programs play in the future of Texas. We look forward to continuing to grow our impact throughout the state, strengthening the workforce and creating life-changing opportunities in communities across Texas.”

The TWC Self-Sufficiency Fund grant enables DWD to expand its innovative healthcare workforce training program across the Rio Grande Valley, providing tuition-free CNA and CMA training to address the region’s need for healthcare workers and drive economic mobility through long-term career opportunities.

The Governor was joined at the graduation ceremony by Senator Adam Hinojosa, Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, Representative Terry Canales, DWD Founder Jack Dwyer, DWD Board Member Hon. Veronica Gonzales, and DWD CEO Barb Clapp.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.