Governor Abbott Names Chair, Reappoints Davis To Commercial Oyster Mariculture Advisory Board

TEXAS, March 17 - March 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Eric Davis to the Commercial Oyster Mariculture Advisory Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. Additionally, the Governor named Bradley “Brad” Lomax as chair of the board for a second term. The Board regulates the commercial oyster mariculture industry.

Bradley “Brad” Lomax of Corpus Christi is a consultant and the founder of Texas Oyster Mariculture Consulting LLC. He is Chairman of the Texas Surf Conservancy and a member of the Texas Oyster Mariculture Task Force. Lomax received a Bachelor of Business Administration from St. Mary’s University.

Eric Davis of Mont Belvieu is employed by Pappas Restaurants, Inc. He serves on the Barbers Hill Independent School District School Board, is an active member of the National Fisheries Institute and volunteers at Faith Family Church – Baytown. Davis received a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management from the University of Houston.