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Governor Abbott Appoints Wright To Texas Board Of Professional Geoscientists

TEXAS, March 17 - March 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Tycom Wright to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board may set reasonable and necessary fees to be charged to applicants and license holders, including fees for application, examination, licensure, and renewal of a license. In addition, the Board shall base a fee for examination in a discipline of geoscience on the costs associated with preparing, administering, and grading that examination.

Tycom Wright of Bedford is a mediator and arbitrator at Wisdom Mediation and Consulting. He volunteers for the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Department and is a proud member of the Texas Public Policy Foundation Liberty Leadership Council. Wright received a Bachelor of Arts in Paralegal Studies from Texas Wesleyan University.

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Governor Abbott Appoints Wright To Texas Board Of Professional Geoscientists

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