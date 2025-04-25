Ordinary Lives, Extraordinary Times: Four-Leaf Clover Unfolds a Tender Coming-of-Age Story in Postwar America

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the 80th anniversary year of the end of World War II, author and distinguished educatorJerilyn McIntyre presents Four-Leaf Clover, a heartfelt and deeply moving novel set againstthe backdrop of the American Midwest. This powerful story captures the joy, sorrow, andquiet strength of everyday people as they navigate the sweeping changes of history,beginning with the euphoric close of WWII through the uncertain terrain of the Korean War,the Cold War, and the Vietnam War.With much of the action taking place in a small Nebraska town between 1944 and 1965,Four-Leaf Clover follows the intertwined lives of seven-year-old Josie Henderson, her bestfriend Eddie, and their families and close friends. In the shadow of global unrest and societalshifts, their stories tell of love, friendship, and perseverance. McIntyre intricately weavesmoments of personal triumph, heartbreak, and resilience to offer a rich and poignantexploration of the human experience during a transformative era in American life.For McIntyre, there are lessons to be learned from the war and the years that followed. “Iam a child of World War II. I remember the way people came together in our responses tothe challenges we were facing. In a way, those may have been simpler times. Things aredifferent now.”Four-Leaf Clover is a compelling read for fans of historical fiction, especially those drawn toemotional, character-driven storytelling. It will resonate with readers who have an interest inmid-20th-century American history, postwar experiences, and the complex layers of smalltownlife. With its evocative narrative and authentic voice, the novel brings to life anunforgettable era shaped by change, hope, and the strength of ordinary people.Four-Leaf Clover will be available starting Spring, 2025] through Bristlecone Peak Books, andcan be purchased on Amazon FOUR-LEAF CLOVER https://a.co/d/0GTzSDI and through TheKing’s English Bookshop https://www.kingsenglish.com/item/oyhyDk1HnPydKrcRKCO4BA About the AuthorJerilyn McIntyre, the first woman to serve as president of Central Washington University anda former professor and senior academic administrator at the University of Utah, is arespected educator, historian, and author. She earned a B.A. in history and an M.A. injournalism from Stanford, along with a Ph.D. in communication and history from theUniversity of Washington. Following a distinguished academic career that also includedservice as professor at the University of Iowa, McIntyre transitioned into non-academicwriting, drawing from her extensive background in history and communication to craftessays, memoirs, and fiction. Her work is further shaped by her experience as a formercorrespondent for McGraw-Hill Publishing Company and her lifelong engagement withAmerican history and storytelling.For Media InquiriesFor review copies or interviews with Jerilyn McIntyre, please contact:Jerilyn McIntyrejerilyn.mcintyre@icloud.comRediscover the timeless power of love, resilience, and community in Four-Leaf Clover. Orderyour copy today and step into one of America’s most pivotal and unforgettable eras.Stay ConnectedLoved the book? Leave a review, share it on social media, and help spread the word!To get updates on new releases see McIntyre’s Bluesky account htkatt@bsky.social#fourleafclovernovel #jerilynmcintyrebooks #historicalfiction #wwiifiction #postwaramerica#newbookrelease

