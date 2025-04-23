MPD Arrests Second Suspect in 7th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, at approximately 10:13 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a teenage male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, 17-year-old Ka’raun Foster of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged as an adult under Title 16 with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

Previously, on April 21, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old male of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

CCN: 25045593

###