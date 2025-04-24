MPD Makes Arrest in Southwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in Southwest.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 100 block of P Street, Southwest, and forcibly grabbed the victim’s cellphone. A brief struggle ensued before the suspect fled the scene with the stolen cellphone.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 35-year-old Ervin Jackson of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 25049115

###