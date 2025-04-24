Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,952 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in Southwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in Southwest.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 100 block of P Street, Southwest, and forcibly grabbed the victim’s cellphone. A brief struggle ensued before the suspect fled the scene with the stolen cellphone.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 35-year-old Ervin Jackson of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 25049115

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in Southwest Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more