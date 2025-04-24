Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & FIPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2002167
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: April 23, 2025 at approximately 1905 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 12-A / Wallace Hill Rd, Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Jasmine M. Brown
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
On April 23, 2025, at approximately 1905 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation at the above mentioned incident location. During the course of the investigation, Troopers identified a passenger of the vehicle as Jasmine Brown (21) of Northfield. Further investigation revealed Brown had provided false information to police and had multiple active instate warrants for her arrest, further details below. Brown was taken into custody, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
The active warrants contained the charges of:
13 VSA 1201(c)(3)(A) Felony 1 BURGLARY INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING, Bail $20,000
13 VSA 1201(c)(3)(A) Felony 1 BURGLARY INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING, Bail $20,000
18 VSA 4231(a)(1) Misdemeanor COCAINE - POSSESSION < 2.5 GM, Bail $100
13 VSA 1023(a)(1) Misdemeanor SIMPLE ASSAULT ON PROTECTED PROFESSIONAL - BODILY INJURY, Bail $100
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 24, 2025 at 0830 hours and 1230 hours respectively, and May 20, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT(s): Chittenden, Orange, Washington, Windsor (at Woodstock)
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $40,200 Total
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.