Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2002167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: April 23, 2025 at approximately 1905 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 12-A / Wallace Hill Rd, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Jasmine M. Brown

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

On April 23, 2025, at approximately 1905 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation at the above mentioned incident location. During the course of the investigation, Troopers identified a passenger of the vehicle as Jasmine Brown (21) of Northfield. Further investigation revealed Brown had provided false information to police and had multiple active instate warrants for her arrest, further details below. Brown was taken into custody, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.





The active warrants contained the charges of:

13 VSA 1201(c)(3)(A) Felony 1 BURGLARY INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING, Bail $20,000

13 VSA 1201(c)(3)(A) Felony 1 BURGLARY INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING, Bail $20,000

18 VSA 4231(a)(1) Misdemeanor COCAINE - POSSESSION < 2.5 GM, Bail $100

13 VSA 1023(a)(1) Misdemeanor SIMPLE ASSAULT ON PROTECTED PROFESSIONAL - BODILY INJURY, Bail $100





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 24, 2025 at 0830 hours and 1230 hours respectively, and May 20, 2025 at 0830 hours

COURT(s): Chittenden, Orange, Washington, Windsor (at Woodstock)

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $40,200 Total

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



