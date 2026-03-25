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Missing Juvenile / Isle LaMotte, Grand Isle County / 26GIC000456

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Albans Barracks on behalf of the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office

 

Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department 

Contact#: 802 – 372 – 4482  

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 

Incident location: Church Street, Isle La Motte, Vermont 

Incident: Missing juvenile 

City, State of residence: Isle La Motte, VT  

The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a missing-persons case involving a 14-year-old female who was last seen at her home in Isle La Motte on Saturday, March 21st, 2026.  

Emma Aldridge is believed to have left her home on Church Street by foot. She is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall, 102 pounds, with red, long hair and green eyes. With an unknown clothing description. 

The disappearance is not believed to be suspicious but there are concerned for Aldridge's welfare. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, who sees someone matching her description, or who has been in touch with her is asked to contact GICSD at 802 – 372 – 4482 or via State police dispatch at 802 – 524 – 5993. 

Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department

10 Island Circle, Grand Isle, VT 05458

Dispatch: 802 - 524 - 5993 Op 3

"Protecting and serving Grand Isle County"

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Missing Juvenile / Isle LaMotte, Grand Isle County / 26GIC000456

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