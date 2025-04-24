Vendors.508 Vendors Expo.508 LAC-REIA logo

Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns May 8th

Our monthly vendor expos if where investors meet real estate professionals with products and services essential for their success.” — Lloyd Segal, President LAC-REIA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Real Estate Vendors Expo returns on Thursday night, May 8, 2025, at the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association ("LAC-REIA"). The Vendor Expo opens promptly at 6:30 pm.LAC-REIA will have a rotating collection of over thirty (30) of the finest vendors with all of the real estate services and products investors will need to become a successful investor, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, Legal Shield, identity theft services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, life insurance, tax sales, ADu's, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, wholesale deals, hard money lenders, private mentoring, and much MUCH more! So come early, meet and greet, and expand the "Dream Team" of real estate professionals that are eager to help investors succeed. Be sure to bring lots and lots of business cards to pass out. This is a fantastic networking opportunity.Date & Time: Thursday night, May 8, 2025, 6:30 to 7:30 pm.Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).Parking: Metered & free street parking. There are also two FREE parking garages at: (1) 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms), and (2) 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National). Both parking lots are a short two block walk to the Iman. Also, valet parking at the Iman.Free Admission. Remember, LAC-REIA's Vendor Expos are always FREE.RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com Vendors Wanted: We already have over 30+ vendors, but we're always looking for more! If you have a service and/or product that would be helpful to real estate investors and real estate professionals, we want you! If you (or someone you know) would like to be a vendor at our Vendor Expos, please contact us (310-792-6404).

