"Hottest Real Estate Investing Trends for 2026"

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Hot Investing Trends for 2026" is Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association's ("LAC-REIA") first event of the new year. On Thursday night, January 8, 2026, 6:30 to 9:30 pm, LAC-REIA will have a panel discussion featuring four real estate all-stars discussing the latest trends and challenges investors will be experiencing in 2026. Join LAC-REIA for the first meeting and vendor expo of 2026. This event is always LAC-REIA's largest attended event of the year, so don’t miss it!Panel Members. The moderator will be the incomparable Marie Antonette Waite, founder of “Finest Women in Real Estate” organization. The four panelists will feature:1. Steve Matley. Steve is an investor, author, general contractor, syndicator, and retired real estate professor from California Baptist University.2. Christine Gilmore. Christine is Executive Vice-President at Chicago Title Insurance Company and avid investor.3. Sam Sadat. Sam is founder of Sam’s Real Estate Club and GLA-REIA, and President of Global Financial Network.4. Lloyd Segal. President, L.A. County Real Estate Investors Asociation.Vendor Expo. And don't miss LAC-REIA's "Vendor Expo," 6:30 to 7:30 pm (right before the general meeting). There will be over 30+ vendors with opportunities for investors to "meet and greet" real estate professionals offering products and services investors will want to utilize in their real estate investing.Date & Time: Thursday night, January 8, 2026, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).Parking: Metered street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it’s short two block walk to the Iman. Also, valet parking at the Iman ($15).Free Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA's meetings and vendor expos are always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.RSVP: To register, please go to LaRealEstateInvestors.com.Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. The Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, (3) workshops, and (4) mentoring. If investors need help with any of our services, please contact LAC-REIA

