Vendors Wanted (6th Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo)

Our Grand Expo is where companies go to meet their future clients.”
— Lloyd Segal, President, LAC-REIA
LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendors are wanted for the 6th Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Grand Expo will be held at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), in Culver City, California. Every year, the Grand Expo is the largest real estate event in California. Last year, 843 investors and related real estate professionals attended. This year the Grand Expo is planning on over 1,000 attendees.

There are already 70+ vendors, but there’s always room for more. If your company has a product or service that would be valuable to real estate investors, realtors, mortgage brokers, landlords, contractors, sub-contractors, property managers, and related professionals, then the Grand Expo wants you. For further information please contact Susan Hall at 310-792-6404, susan@LARealEstateInvestors.com, or go to www.LAGrand Expo.com for more details.

The Grand Expo is co-produced by the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association, Sam’s Real Estate Club, and Women’s Real Estate Network.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management


