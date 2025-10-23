Vendors Wanted (6th Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo)
Vendors Wanted (6th Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo)
There are already 70+ vendors, but there’s always room for more. If your company has a product or service that would be valuable to real estate investors, realtors, mortgage brokers, landlords, contractors, sub-contractors, property managers, and related professionals, then the Grand Expo wants you. For further information please contact Susan Hall at 310-792-6404, susan@LARealEstateInvestors.com, or go to www.LAGrand Expo.com for more details.
The Grand Expo is co-produced by the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association, Sam’s Real Estate Club, and Women’s Real Estate Network.
lloyd Martin Segal
LAREIC
+1 3104098310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.