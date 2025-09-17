Shark Tank Returns; Bring Your Deals

Shark Tank Oct 9th Shark Tank Banner LAC-REIA logo

Shark Tank; Bring Your Deals

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Welcome to “Shark Tank” where lenders compete to fund investors' loans. Yes, just like the TV show, investors bring their projects (purchase or refinance) and watch how the four incredible mortgage brokers compete over who’s going to finance the deals. They won’t hold back - nor should attendees. This will be hand-to-hand combat! This could get bloody! Thursday night, October 9, 2025. Enjoy the fireworks. This year the four "sharks" are:1. Sam Sadat. President, Global Financial Network2. India Mynatt. West Coast Coordinator, NCCG Lending Group3. Dan Goldberg. Executive VP, New Silver Lending4. Dylan Keetle. President, 3 Brix FundingDate & Time: Thursday night, October 9, 2025, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.Vendor Expo. Don't miss LAC-REIA's "Vendor Expo," 6:30 to 7:30 pm (right before the general meeting). LAC_REIA will have over 30 vendors with opportunities for investors to "meet and greet," offering products and services investors will want to utilize in their real estate Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).Parking: Metered street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it’s short two block walk to the Iman.Free Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.RSVP: To register: www.LaRealEstateInvestors.com Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. LAC-REIA helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, (3) workshops, and (4) mentoring.

