MPD Searching for Suspect in a Felony Threats Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a felony threats (hate/bias) offense that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, at approximately 9:54 p.m., the suspect used hateful and homophobic language towards two victims at the intersection of 6th Street and H Street, Northwest. The suspect then threatened bodily harm to one of the victims then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/oPT5yHsh_HY

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this case as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 25040712

