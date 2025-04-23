House Resolution 197 Printer's Number 1380

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - Sponsors POWELL, CURRY, CEPHAS, MAYES, PROBST, SANCHEZ, RABB, MULLINS, KHAN, A. BROWN, O'MARA, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SMITH-WADE-EL, D. WILLIAMS

Short Title A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol.

Memo Subject Honoring Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

