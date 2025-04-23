Join MDC on a hike though LaBarque Creek Conservation Area April 26

Body

EUREKA, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites trekkers to a hiking event on one of the St. Louis area’s most choice hiking destinations this Saturday.

Join MDC for a guided Hike at LaBarque Creek Conservation Area in Jefferson County this Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event is free and open to ages 15 years and up.

The hike will traverse the area’s three-mile trail through forests and glades. Hikers will see rugged hills, valleys, bluffs, canyons, and shelter caves carved from St. Peter sandstone. The LaBarque Creek, which runs along the area’s north border, is an aquatic gem and home to 54 species of fish. LaBarque Creek Conservation Area will also challenge bird and plant ID skills with its incredible natural diversity.

Hikers will take a scenic break with a relaxing lunch near the midway point.

Due to the trail’s winding paths, uneven surfaces, and steep terrain, participants should dress for outdoor weather and wear good hiking socks and footwear. Bringing a packable lunch is also recommended.

Hike at LaBarque Creek Conservation Area is free; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4CT. The program is open to ages 15 and up.

To reach LaBarque Creek Conservation Area from Eureka, take Highway 109 south to Route FF west, then Route F south approximately 100 feet, then Doc Sargent Road west, then Valley Drive south about a half mile to the parking lot. For more information, call 636-441-4554.

This program is one of several in a new MDC Outdoor Skills series. These free classes are for anyone seeking to connect more to nature or hone their outdoor skills. Upcoming programs include:

Outdoor Cooking at Rockwoods Reservation, May 7

Discover Nature Fishing 1 at Shaw Nature Reserve, May 9

Tree ID + Guided Hike at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 13

Knot Tying, at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 23

Primitive Camping 101 at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 23

Archery at Rockwoods Reservation, June 10

Atlatl at Rockwoods Reservation, June 10

To learn more about these programs or to register, find them at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.