Master the skills of furbearer trapping with MDC’s free virtual Introduction to Trapping program Jan. 12

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Furbearer trapping is a way to extend the hunting season that involves strategy and wit to overcome an animal’s acute instincts for survival. Trapping is part of a rich outdoor tradition and history in Missouri that reaches back many generations. It’s also a practical way to help control mammal populations that could become too large or create nuisance wildlife problems.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is providing the chance for newcomers to get started in this challenging and rewarding sport with a virtual Introduction to Trapping program on Monday, Jan. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages.

Participants will learn the basics of trapping, fur harvesting, and fur handling techniques. This in-depth class will cover safety considerations as well as practical techniques used in trapping Missouri’s furbearers.

This online class will focus on methods used in foothold, body grip, cable restraint, and other types of traps. There will also be demonstrations on how to properly skin and care for harvested fur.

The virtual Introduction to Trapping program is free, however, each participant must register separately in advance at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3X to receive an online meeting link. Log in instructions will be provided for participants beforehand. The program will be held via Webex and participants will have the chance to use the chat feature for a question and answer portion.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.