Calling all crafters to MDC’s Natural Dyed Yarn and Crochet Workshop Jan. 10 at Busch Conservation Area

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Nature can provide all the basic materials to create art. For example, Missouri is home to an incredible variety of plants, many of which can be used to create amazing natural dye.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to show you how to harness the special connection between art and nature through the Natural Dyed Yarn and Crochet Workshop this Saturday, Jan. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop will take place at MDC’s St. Louis Regional office on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The program is free to attend and open to anyone age 14 years and up.

The first part of the workshop will explore how to make natural dyes from some native Missouri plants as well as from food scraps. Participants will dye wool yarn that they will use during the afternoon crochet portion. There will be a variety of small crochet projects to choose from.

For the crochet portion, participants should already know how to crochet and be familiar with chain, slip stitch, single crochet, and double crochet. Those needing instruction can email MDC naturalist Lauren Voyles at lauren.voyles@mdc.mo.gov for links to instructional videos to learn these stitches.

All supplies will be provided including dye materials, yarn and a crochet hook. Participants may bring their own crochet supplies if they choose. Wearing clothes that can get messy during the dyeing portion is also recommended.

The Natural Dyed Yarn and Crochet Workshop is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o38.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is in St. Charles at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.