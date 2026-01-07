MDC invites the public to an Eagle Adventure in Jefferson City on Feb. 7

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an Eagle Adventure at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City on Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This free event will feature indoor programs with live eagles from the World Bird Sanctuary along with eagle-themed learning stations and activities. Live eagle programs will be presented at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. This year, participants will need tickets to attend any of the live eagle programs. The tickets are free and available at Runge Nature Center on the day of the event from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until all five of the live eagle programs are full. Tickets will be available at the outdoor pavilion at the nature center.

Simultaneously at Marion Access on the Missouri River, there will be wild eagle viewing opportunities on a come-and-go basis from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. MDC staff and volunteers will help visitors view eagles with spotting scopes, and there will be a warming fire and hot chocolate. Marion Access is located approximately 13 miles north of Runge Nature Center on Highway 179.

Come experience the bald eagle in Missouri, an amazing animal and a remarkable conservation success story. Registration is not required, and all ages are invited.

For questions about this event, email Runge Conservation Nature Center Manager Kevin Lohraff at kevin.lohraff@mdc.mo.gov or call the nature center at (573) 526-5544. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



