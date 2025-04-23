U.S. Chamber Announces Hiring of Doug Andres as Vice President of Political Communications

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced the hiring of Doug Andres as Vice President of Political Communications, starting Monday, April 28. Andres is a Capitol Hill veteran with over 15 years of experience, including senior communications roles for the top party leaders in both the House and Senate. He most recently served as National Press Secretary for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), where he was an advisor and top spokesman to the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.

During his tenure with Leader McConnell, Andres helped navigate communications through some of the most high-profile events in recent political history, including Supreme Court confirmations, major trade and economic policy legislation, and a host of measures aimed at combating a global pandemic.

"Doug has been one of the most effective communicators on Capitol Hill, and his extensive experience and knowledge will be another asset in our arsenal," said Michelle Russo, EVP and Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. "The Chamber is fortunate to attract best-in-class talent, and Doug is joining a communications team that works tirelessly to promote pro-growth policies and elevate the stories of American businesses of all sizes and sectors.”

"The U.S. Chamber is the most influential and sophisticated business advocacy organization in the world, and I’m honored to join the team during a critical time for American businesses," said Doug Andres. "After years on Capitol Hill, I look forward to helping the Chamber sharpen the way it communicates its agenda to media inside the Beltway and beyond."

Before his time in the Senate, Andres served in various communications roles in the U.S. House of Representatives, including as a top spokesman for Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI). While in the Speaker’s office, he helped to implement the communications strategy behind the successful passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Andres began his career in the Office of the Republican Whip, working under Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Eric Cantor (R-VA). He later served as Communications Director for the House Committee on Rules and as Press Secretary for the House Committee on Ways and Means.

