U.S. Chamber Statement on SCOTUS Decision in Cunningham v. Cornell

WASHINGTON D.C. — In response to the Supreme Court’s decision in Cunningham v. Cornell, U.S. Chamber of Commerce ﻿﻿Vice President, Retirement Policy, ﻿Chantel Sheaks, issued the following statement:

"The Supreme Court’s decision in Cunningham v. Cornell will open the floodgates to frivolous litigation against every employer that sponsors an employee benefits plan and underscores the need for Congressional action, as ERISA was designed to encourage employers to offer benefit plans without the threat of excessive legal challenges.

As the Supreme Court noted in Varity Corp. v. Howe, Congress aimed to prevent a system so complex that administrative costs or litigation expenses would deter employers from providing these valuable benefits.

Congress must uphold ERISA's original intent and protect employers from frivolous legal burdens that undermine their ability to provide benefits plans."