U.S. Chamber, Quad Cities Chamber Host U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks for Roundtable on Tax Reform

DAVENPORT, IA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce hosted U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA-01) for a roundtable discussion in Davenport, Iowa with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 1st District of Iowa will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“On behalf of the U.S. Chamber, we appreciate the opportunity to meet with Congresswoman Miller-Meeks and local small businesses today to discuss the importance of maintaining a competitive tax code that will benefit American businesses, families, and workers,” said Thomas Wickham, Vice President and Managing Director of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We thank Congresswoman Miller-Meeks for her efforts to extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and her dedication to the residents of Iowa’s First District, as well as Americans nationwide.”

"I was delighted to be with local business owners as we advocate together for an extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” said Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. “Starting in 2026, failure to extend these tax cuts would be a devastating 25% average tax hike on Iowa families, farmers, and small businesses, the backbone of our economy and community. Thank you to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for being an advocate for our small businesses. Together, we will continue to champion policies that foster growth, and help southeast Iowa thrive!"

“With congress passing budget language earlier this month, the hard work of developing a tax package that avoids a historic tax hike on small business is underway”, said Peter Tokar III, President and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to work with Congresswoman Miller-Meeks and are thankful for her support of common-sense pro-growth, pro-business tax policy that ensures small businesses can do what they do best, run their business and invest in their employees.”