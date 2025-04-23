U.S. Chamber Litigation Center: "Ninth Circuit Ruling Deeply Concerning for Internet-Based Companies"

"The en banc court's ruling is deeply concerning for all businesses, particularly Internet-based companies. The Ninth Circuit decided to overrule common-sense precedent rooted in decades of Supreme Court jurisprudence, requiring plaintiffs to show that an out-of-state company has purposefully targeted a state's market before it can be subject to jurisdiction in that state. Instead, the court held that a business with no physical presence in a state can be sued there based on the location of its online customers, exposing Internet-based businesses to lawsuits in far-flung courtrooms. The Chamber will continue to advocate for robust personal jurisdiction protections for business."

