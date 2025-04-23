Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 23, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 23, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:02 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Carroll.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the memory of

law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 205 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 206 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 207 Professional Licensure

HB 1234 Health

HB 1286 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1287 Finance

HB 1288 Education

HB 1289 Local Government

HB 1290 Professional Licensure

HB 1291 Local Government

HB 1292 Labor And Industry

HB 1293 Housing And Community Development

HB 1294 Local Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 34 A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Pennsylvania 8-1-1 Safe Digging Month." 199-4 HR 120 A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Financial Literacy Month" in Pennsylvania. 198-5 HR 159 A Resolution designating the month of May 2025 as "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-2 HR 176 A Resolution honoring the memory of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. 203-0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.