Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 23, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 23, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:02 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Carroll.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the memory of

law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 205     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 206     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 207     Professional Licensure

 

HB 1234   Health

HB 1286   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1287   Finance

HB 1288   Education

HB 1289   Local Government

HB 1290   Professional Licensure

HB 1291   Local Government

HB 1292   Labor And Industry

HB 1293   Housing And Community Development

HB 1294   Local Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 273

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 586

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HB 587

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended

HB 615

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 743

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 799

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 881

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1030

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HB 1096

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HB 1157

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed

HB 1210

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HB 1250

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HR 161

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 167

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HR 172

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 175

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 177

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HR 178

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 195

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 197

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 204

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 34

A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Pennsylvania 8-1-1 Safe Digging Month."           

199-4

HR 120

A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Financial Literacy Month" in Pennsylvania.         

198-5

HR 159

A Resolution designating the month of May 2025 as "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

201-2

HR 176

A Resolution honoring the memory of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.           

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, April 24, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

