Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 23, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, April 23 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 23, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:02 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Carroll.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the memory of
law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 205 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 206 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 207 Professional Licensure
HB 1234 Health
HB 1286 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1287 Finance
HB 1288 Education
HB 1289 Local Government
HB 1290 Professional Licensure
HB 1291 Local Government
HB 1292 Labor And Industry
HB 1293 Housing And Community Development
HB 1294 Local Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Committed
|
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Pennsylvania 8-1-1 Safe Digging Month."
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Financial Literacy Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
198-5
|
A Resolution designating the month of May 2025 as "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-2
|
A Resolution honoring the memory of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
|
203-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.