Royalton Barracks / Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
CASE#: 25B2001728
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: April 01, 2025 at approximately 0706 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 100, Rochester, Vermont
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jared Arsenault
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, Vermont
On April 01, 2025 at approximately 0706 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Vt Rt 100 in Rochester, Vermont. Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers were advised by members of the Rochester Fire Department that the operator of the vehicle had left the scene. Investigation determined that Jared Arsenault (46) of Rochester, drove to the scene of the crash and quickly picked up the operator of the vehicle involved in the crash. As Arsenault was driving away, he drove partially off of the roadway at a high rate of speed around a fire truck and members of the Rochester Fire Department who were blocking the roadway due to the crash. On 04/22/2025, Arsenault was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 20, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor
