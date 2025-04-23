Royalton Barracks / Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B2001728

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: April 01, 2025 at approximately 0706 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 100, Rochester, Vermont

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jared Arsenault

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 01, 2025 at approximately 0706 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Vt Rt 100 in Rochester, Vermont. Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers were advised by members of the Rochester Fire Department that the operator of the vehicle had left the scene. Investigation determined that Jared Arsenault (46) of Rochester, drove to the scene of the crash and quickly picked up the operator of the vehicle involved in the crash. As Arsenault was driving away, he drove partially off of the roadway at a high rate of speed around a fire truck and members of the Rochester Fire Department who were blocking the roadway due to the crash. On 04/22/2025, Arsenault was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 20, 2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

