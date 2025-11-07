Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #2 & VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3004605
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/6/25 at 1859 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, Vermont
ACCUSED: John O’Brien
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Violation of Conditions of Release
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/6/25 at approximately 1859 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a 911 Hangup in the town of Arlington, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a vehicle in operation attempting to leave the residence. Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as John O’Brien (70). Investigations revealed that O’Brien had operated while under the influence. O’Brien also had conditions not to consume alcohol. O’Brien was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. O’Brien was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/24/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
