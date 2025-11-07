Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #2 & VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25B3004605

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo                         

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 11/6/25 at 1859 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: John O’Brien

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/6/25 at approximately 1859 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a 911 Hangup in the town of Arlington, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a vehicle in operation attempting to leave the residence. Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as John O’Brien (70). Investigations revealed that O’Brien had operated while under the influence. O’Brien also had conditions not to consume alcohol. O’Brien was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. O’Brien was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/24/25 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

