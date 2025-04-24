Enactment of Municipal Act Charges By-law

A Storm Sewer (Including New Road), Sanitary Sewer and Watermain Works on Cormorant Road from approximately 90 metres west of Tradewind Drive to Trinity Road South, in the City of Hamilton. The benefitting properties are:

Benefitting Properties Property Roll Number Legal Description 769 Trinity Road South 140 410 47800 ANCASTER CON 4 PT LOT 31 RP 62R11510 PT PARTS 1 RP 62R14853 PARTS 1 TO 8 IRREG 5.47AC 307.45 FR D 769 Trinity Road South 140 410 47950 ANCASTER CON 4 PT LOT 31 RP 62R15380 PT PART 1 RP 62R14067 PT PARTS 1 AND 2 IRREG 1.95AC 168.80 FR D 735 Trinity Road South 140 410 48200 ANCASTER CON 4 PT LOT 31 RP 62R2815 PT PARTS 1 AND 2 RP 62R4072 PART 1 IRREG 12.92AC FR D

A Storm and Sanitary Sewer Works on Rymal Road East from approximately 150 metres east of intersection with Messena Drive to approximately 55 metres west of intersection with Republic Avenue, in the City of Hamilton. The benefitting properties are:

Benefitting Properties Property Roll Number Legal Description 335 Rymal Road East 070 851 00280 CON 8 PT LOT 11 BTN HAM REG 0.24AC 75.00FR 142.00D 341 Rymal Road East 070 851 00340 CON 8 PT LOT 11 BTN HAM REG 0.25AC 75.00FR 143.00D

A Storm Sewer Work on Fiddler’s Green Road from approximately 45 metres north of Douglas Road to approximately 140 metres northerly, in the City of Hamilton. he benefitting properties are:

Benefitting Properties Property Roll Number Legal Description 110 Fiddler’s Green Road 140 340 02200 CON 3 PT LOT 42 REG 0.45 AC 75.00 FR 264.00D 118 Fiddler’s Green Road 140 340 02400 CON 3 PT LOT 42 RP 62R17915 PART1 0.48AC 80.00FR 264.00D 124 Fiddler’s Green Road 140 340 02600 CON 3 PT LOT 42 REG 0.44AC 73.00 FR 264.00D 111-115 Fiddler’s Green Road 140 350 27400 CON 3 PT LOT 43 0.58AC 136.06FR 184.33D

A Storm Sewer Work on Springbrook Avenue from approximately 24.5 metres south of Lockman Drive to approximately 17 metres south of Regan Drive, in the City of Hamilton. The benefitting properties are:

Benefitting Properties Property Roll Number Legal Description 343 Springbrook Avenue 140 280 21400 CON 3 PT LOT 50 RP 62R17493 PART 1 IRREG 21663.51SF 76.61FR 365 Springbrook Avenue 140 280 21200 CON 3 PT LOT 50 REG 0.34AC 75.00FR 200.00D 366 Springbrook Avenue 140 280 24850 CON 3 PT LOT 50 RP 62R9231 PART 3 REG 0.48AC 110.00FR 188.00D 372 Springbrook Avenue 140 280 24993 CON 3 PT LOT 50 RP 62R21531 PARTS 1 AND 3 REG 4567.34SF 43.50FR 104.99D 379 Springbrook Avenue 140 280 20800 CON 3 PT LOT 50 REG 0.46AC 100.00FR 200.00D 380 Springbrook Avenue 140 280 25000 CON 3 PT LOT 50 REG 0.34AC 75.00FR 200.00D 407 Springbrook Avenue 140 280 20400 CON 3 PT LOT 50 REG 0.34AC 75.00FR 200.00D 446 Springbrook Avenue 140 280 25800 CON 3 PT LOT 50 RP 62R19390 PART 2 REG 9146.28SF 71.56FR 127.82D

A Stormwater Management Facility Works on Land Abutting south side of Medicorum Place, in the City of Hamilton. The benefitting properties are:

Benefitting Properties Property Roll Number Legal Description 566 Highway No. 6 303 390 15200 EAST FLAMBOROUGH CON 3 PT LOT 13 IRREG 19.05AC 586.49FR 570 Highway No. 6 303 390 15400 CON 3 PT LOT 13 EXP PLAN WE 1714610 PARTS 1 AND 2 REG 12334.36SF 100.00FR 123.30D 578 Highway No. 6 303 390 15600 CON 3 PT LOT 13 EXP PLAN WE1709863 PARTS 1 AND 2 REG 15000.59SF 99.26FR 150.00D 586 Highway No. 6 303 390 15800 CON 3 PT LOT 13 IRREG 3.02AC 253.85FR 28 Parkside Drive 303 390 16200 CON 3 PT LOT 13 FE FLM L-SHPD 5.03AC 163.00FR 689.25D 32 Parkside Drive 303 390 16400 CON 3 PT LOT 13 FE FLM REG 0.82AC 143.00FR 250.00D 40 Parkside Drive 303 390 16600 CON 3 PT LOT 13 FE FLM REG 0.57AC 100.00FR 250.00D 20 Parkside Drive 303 390 16000 CON 3 PT LOT 13 FE IRREG 9.12AC

A Storm and Sanitary Sewer Works on Springbrook Avenue from easterly limit of Springbrook Avenue at 203 Springbrook Avenue to 85 metres west to the intersection of Springbrook Avenue, (north/south leg), in the City of Hamilton. The benefitting properties are:

Benefitting Properties Property Roll Number Legal Description 237 Springbrook Avenue 140 280 22400 CON 3 PT LOT 50 REG 0.68AC 100.00FR 298.25D

Review a Draft of the Proposed By-Laws(PDF, 1.09 MB)

As of the printing of this Public Notice, the schedule for meetings of City Council, with respect to the Enactment of the above noted Municipal Act Charges By-Law, is as follows:

Targeted By-Law Approval (Council Meeting) May 7, 2025

WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS will be accepted by email, mail or fax and must be received no later than 12 noon on May 6, 2025, for inclusion on the May 7, 2025 Council agenda.

Please send written submissions to:

Office of the City Clerk

1st Floor, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton, Ontario L8P 4Y5

Fax 905-546-2095

Email [email protected]

The agendas for all meetings will be available for viewing, visit Meetings & Agendas

Please be advised that additional meetings may be added to the schedule at any time, or existing meetings may be cancelled or rescheduled. In addition, meeting agendas are frequently subject to change. As such, you are advised to confirm and obtain additional information with respect to all budget meetings by regularly checking the City's website.

This public notice is provided in accordance with City of Hamilton By-law No. 07-351, the Provision of Public Notice.