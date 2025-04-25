City Celebrates Grand Opening of Magnolia Hall

HAMILTON, ON – The historic grand opening of Magnolia Hall marks a significant milestone for the City of Hamilton. The building, located on Hunter Street West, first opened in 1877 and has been transformed into a unique, new cultural programming space for our community to experience and take part in.

The downtown landmark has been reimagined as a place to celebrate the community’s rich history and embrace future opportunities for arts, music and culture, gathering, community and space rentals.

“The redevelopment of this historic site stands as a testament to the City of Hamilton’s enduring commitment to preserving our cultural heritage while investing in inclusive, future-focused community infrastructure,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “With modernized amenities and enhanced accessibility, Magnolia Hall will serve as a vibrant gathering place – fostering creativity, connection, and cultural expression for generations to come.”

Key features of the Magnolia Hall project include:

A large, open gathering space with a vaulted ceiling, stained glass, rich woodwork, original plaster and brick;

Modern amenities and barrier-free access; and

Exterior gardens and revitalized park space, with a dedicated area to experience nature within the downtown environment

“The successful rehabilitation of this Durand neighbourhood landmark is a significant milestone for the City of Hamilton,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “By repurposing the building, we are not only honouring history but also creating a versatile and accessible space for the community and generations to come.”

Magnolia Hall is now available for public bookings, from performances and art exhibitions to community gatherings, weddings and events. The venue provides a welcoming atmosphere and is equipped to host both intimate gatherings and large-scale events. For more information on bookings, please contact [email protected].

Quick Facts: