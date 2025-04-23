Our Future Downtown: Hamilton’s 10-Year Downtown Revitalization Strategy

HAMILTON, ON –The City of Hamilton is embarking on a 10-year Downtown Revitalization Strategy to reimagine and reinvigorate its downtown core. This initiative aims to transform downtown Hamilton into a thriving, vibrant hub that reflects the aspirations of residents and businesses alike.

The Strategy will focus on City actions that will support business retention, attract new public and private investment, improve quality of life and amenities for residents and visitors, and foster a stronger sense of community pride. It also aims to enhance support to businesses during major construction projects and position downtown Hamilton as a welcoming and engaging place to live, work, and play.

Downtown Hamilton has long been the heart of our community. This revitalization strategy seeks to address concerns about decline while laying the foundation for a bold, forward-looking future.

Your Voice Matters – Get Involved Today

The success of this strategy depends on the input and engagement of Hamilton residents, businesses, and community partners. We want to hear from you. There are multiple ways to participate:

Attend pop-up events at Art Crawl, Doors Open Hamilton, and other city events.

Share feedback via online surveys on Engage Hamilton by visiting www.engage.hamilton.ca/OurFutureDowntown until June 1, 2025.

“Developing a 10-year strategy to renew the heart of our city that is focused on enhancing community vibrancy, increasing housing, and driving economic growth is an investment in Hamilton’s future,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This strategy represents an opportunity for all Hamiltonians to have a voice in shaping a downtown that is inclusive, prosperous, and vibrant for generations to come.”

This is your opportunity to help shape the future of downtown Hamilton. Whether you live, work, or visit downtown, your voice is essential. A thriving core brings shared benefits – economic growth, increased tax revenue, and greater community pride.

“Revitalizing our downtown isn’t just about bricks and mortar – it’s about building a place where people feel connected, inspired, and proud to call home,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “By working together, we can shape a downtown that sparks economic opportunity, strengthens community ties, and invites everyone to be part of its future. Let’s dream big.”

For more information and updates, visit www.hamilton.ca/OurFutureDowntown.

Quick Facts