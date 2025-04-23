Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Champions Tax Relief for Agents’ Overtime Pay

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) is actively working to ensure Members of Congress provide tax relief to federal law enforcement personnel in forthcoming reconciliation legislation.Specifically, FLEOA is advocating for a provision in the upcoming reconciliation bill that would exempt overtime and premium pay from federal income taxation, offering long-overdue relief to the nation’s frontline defenders.The proposal builds on momentum from the original Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which is expected to be extended and expanded in the next legislative package. Among the top priorities is addressing the unique compensation challenges faced by federal law enforcement officers and criminal investigators, who are often mandated to work beyond traditional hours in high-risk environments.“Federal law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line every day and are routinely required to work extensive overtime due to the nature of their mission,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “Whether it’s securing our borders, enforcing immigration laws, or fighting the flood of fentanyl into our communities, these agents deserve a tax code that acknowledges their sacrifice.”Unlike the private sector’s typical time-and-a-half overtime system, federal law enforcement agents are compensated through a range of premium pays, including availability pay and hazardous duty differentials. FLEOA is urging lawmakers to ensure any tax exemption on overtime pay includes all such forms of compensation. FLEOA’s proposal would specifically cover overtime and premium pay outlined under various Title 5 provisions. FLEOA continues to urge Congress and the White House to prioritize this issue as reconciliation negotiations move forward.FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

