Violent Fugitives on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted List Nabbed

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives are off the streets following their recent arrests in South and North Texas. Fugitives Hector Padilla Jr. and Rondarrius Evans—who was just added to the List earlier this month—were taken into custody on April 20 and 22, respectively. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in either case.

Hector Padilla Jr., 35, was arrested by DPS Special Agents at an apartment complex in Laredo on Sunday. Padilla has a lengthy and violent criminal history out of Webb Co., including multiple convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Padilla had been wanted out of Webb Co. since December 2024 for a probation violation stemming from a prior conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More information on Padilla’s capture can be found here.

Rondarrius Davon Idae Evans, 21, was taken into custody in Downtown Dallas on Tuesday. Working off investigative information, DPS Special Agents, in coordination with DPS’ Special Response Team (SRT), the Mesquite Police Department, City of Dallas Fire Marshal’s Office and the Dallas Co. Marshal’s Office, located and arrested him.

Evans had been wanted out of Bowie Co. since August 2024 for two counts of capital murder for his alleged involvement in a double homicide that occurred on July 6, 2024, in New Boston. Additionally, on March 14, 2025, a warrant was issued out of Titus Co. for his arrest for failure to appear in court for a prior drug-related offense. More information on Evans’ capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 25 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including six sex offenders and nine criminal illegal immigrants—with $25,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

###(HQ 2025-043)