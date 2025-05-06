Zanda Earns Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Best Healthcare Software Products

Zanda, formerly Power Diary, represents a new era in practice management with innovation and reliability. Zanda takes care of the busy work! Zanda’s all-in-one practice management solution displayed on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, offering seamless scheduling, client management, and communication tools. G2 Best Software Awards 2025

Zanda, a global practice management software company, has been named in G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards.

Placing in the Best Software Awards confirms we're delivering on our promise to simplify practice management and help health practitioners do the work they’re passionate about.” — Damien Adler, Zanda Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanda, a global practice management software company, today announced it has been named in G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards , placing #32 on the Best Healthcare Software Products list and #12 on the Best Australian and New Zealand Software Companies list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​Receiving this Best Software Award recognition validates Zanda’s overarching mission to make health practice management easy and enjoyable."We’re honored to be recognized by G2 and by our customers. Placing in the Best Software Awards confirms we're delivering on our promise to simplify practice management and help health practitioners do the work they’re passionate about. It speaks to the trust our customers place in us, and we're committed to continuing to innovate and provide exceptional value." Damien Adler, Zanda Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success.“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.9 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.About ZandaZanda is a complete practice management system for health practices founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top medical practice management systems on G2.com. Zanda has operations in the US, UK, and Australia, and is used by practitioners in over 23 countries. Our mission is to make health practice management easy and enjoyable. Customers range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location clinics.

