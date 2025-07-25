Over the Top Terrazzo Receives National Recognition for Hilton Hotel Project

SWEEPING CURVES and oversized circular forms in the terrazzo composition echo the Hilton Buena Park’s 1970s-inspired architecture and bring movement to every corner of the space. (Marco Munoz, courtesy of Over the Top Terrazzo & Tile) OVER THE TOP Terrazzo & Tile completed a multi-level installation marked by precise execution and alignment with the hotel’s architectural and interior design intent. SCULPTURAL TERRAZZO benches, accented with three-dimensional half-moon detailing, provide both function and form in this award-winning hotel interior. MIRROR CHIPS, mother-of-pearl and colored glass add depth and shimmer to the epoxy terrazzo, reflecting natural light and elevating the retro-modern design vision.

The 16,000-square-foot installation pairs sweeping curves and 3D detailing with a retro-inspired design across four floors of the Buena Park hotel.

Demanding both technical expertise and artistic sensibility, this installation achieves a cohesive narrative through coordinated materials and refined detailing at every scale.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG , TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the Top Terrazzo & Tile of El Monte, California, has received a 2025 Honor Award from National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) for an installation in the Hilton Buena Park Hotel in Buena Park, California. NTMA recognized the project's alignment with the hotel's retro interior design and the complexity of its execution. The award was presented to Over the Top Terrazzo on May 21 at the NTMA's annual convention in Brewster, Massachusetts.The Hilton Buena Park Hotel's renovated interior draws from 1970s architectural themes, emphasizing openness, natural light and continuity with the surrounding landscape. According to NTMA judges, the epoxy terrazzo's random sweeping curves and oversized circular forms respond masterfully to the structure's architectural elements. TDS Architects + Engineers of Irvine, California, served as the architect of record for the interior build-out and façade design/detailing of the new hotel; HBA provided the interior design."This project maintains a strong and coherent visual theme from start to finish," said one NTMA judge. "The terrazzo is perfectly suited to that framework. You see detailing at various scales and a thoughtful layering of elements throughout the space."Handcrafted ArtisanshipThe 16,000-square-foot handcrafted project includes terrazzo installed on four stories of the hotel. The work involved poured-in-place stairs, floors, curbs, walls, restrooms, custom base elements, and monolithic benches accented by half-moon detailing in precast terrazzo.The custom baseboard system, installed at the architect's request, consists of a three-part bonded assembly: a 2-inch poured base, a three-quarters-inch prefabricated cove strip, and an additional 2-inch wall base. In the restrooms, terrazzo was poured in 2-foot-square sections and hand-ground. Mirror chips, mother-of-pearl, marble and glass aggregates were incorporated into the epoxy terrazzo mixes, with colors separated by zinc divider strips that were shaped and set by hand on-site.A crew of 20 workers completed the work in three months. Access limitations and active hotel operations added logistical challenges throughout the installation process."The attention to detail on this project was exceptional," said Chad Rakow, NTMA executive director. "The team demonstrated clear control over a complex design, while staying true to the vision of the architect and client."This award is one of three 2025 NTMA Honor Awards netted by Over the Top Terrazzo among the 17 recognitions presented to NTMA member contractors this year. The company also received awards for terrazzo installations in residential remodels in Hollywood Hills and Malibu, California. Over the Top Terrazzo was founded in 2008.About NTMANTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. The NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to ensure the quality of terrazzo installations.The association's annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as a qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers created terrazzo as an innovative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on-site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2025 Honor Awards: Hilton Buena Park Hotel, Over the Top Terrazzo

