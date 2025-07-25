David Allen Company Wins National Terrazzo Award for Public Art in Wilmington Airport

THE AWARD-WINNING TERRAZZO installation welcomes travelers to Wilmington International Airport with a loggerhead labyrinth with seashell aggregates. (David Laudadio, courtesy of David Allen Company) HONORING the loggerhead turtles that nest in Wilmington, a labyrinth in terrazzo features turtle inlays in brass. LOCAL ARTISTS designed public art in terrazzo, including a depiction of the venus flytrap, native only to the Wilmington area. A COMPASS ROSE in terrazzo marks the directions.

Native flora, sea turtles and coastal imagery anchor the award-winning terrazzo art that defines Wilmington International's expanded terminal.

This installation demonstrates how terrazzo can capture a region’s identity, transforming public spaces with enduring artistry, intricate detail, and exceptional craftsmanship.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Allen Company , based in Raleigh, has earned a 2025 Honor Award from the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) for its terrazzo installation at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina. The award was presented on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, during the NTMA’s annual convention.The Arts Council of Wilmington & New Hanover County was commissioned to curate the terrazzo projects for the airport. The handcrafted terrazzo installation showcases public art that reflects the region’s coastal character, offering travelers a distinctive introduction to the area. A neutral three-toned terrazzo field design sets the background for the intricate waterjet-cut artwork crafted by David Allen Company in collaboration with Wilmington Arts Council and local artists.Terrazzo ArtistryKey artistic elements include a loggerhead sea turtle labyrinth in three colors. A focal point of the terminal, the labyrinth's waterjet-cut brass baby turtles symbolize the turtles’ annual journey to the ocean. Seashell aggregates embedded in the terrazzo further connect the design to its coastal setting. Situated post-security, this design was created by artist Jill Webb.Greeting arriving passengers pre-security in the airport lobby is a nine-color terrazzo Venus flytrap, a symbol of the city and southeastern North Carolina. The unique carnivorous plant is native to the Cape Fear Region, growing only within a 100-mile radius of Wilmington.Sculptors Paul Hill and Jeff Hackney collaborated on the project; their combined experience in public sculpture, construction, and restoration work, as well as graphic design, contributed to producing a design that could be readily translated into terrazzo. A compass rose in terrazzo also accents the terminal."The Arts Council and the selected artists appreciated David Allen Company’s intricate knowledge of terrazzo composition and their ability to make the two-dimensional images pop," reported Arts Council President/CEO Rhonda Bellamy.The installation demonstrates technical precision with hand-bent aluminum divider strips and a 6-inch coved precast base that demonstrate the contractor's craftsmanship. The project was completed in phases to minimize disruption to airport operations.The terminal’s interior design integrates a seaside color palette that blends modern elements with regional charm. Wainscoting, wrought iron accents, and rocking chairs contribute to the relaxed aesthetic. Part of a 2023-2027 Vision Plan, the airport's expansion increased capacity to meet growing demand. Completed in 2023, the expansion welcomed two new airlines and doubled the number of nonstop routes. It served a record 1,317,897 passengers that year. The Wilson Group of Charlotte was the architect on the project.A Winning ContractorDavid Allen Company is also the recipient of this year's NTMA Job of the Year for a public art installation in Orlando International Airport's international terminal. The company has installed over 65 million square feet of terrazzo and is recognized for its expertise in terrazzo craftsmanship, creating durable, visually impactful surfaces for public and commercial spaces.Established in 1920, David Allen Company has been a member of the NTMA since 1944. Robert Roberson, the board's current chairman, began his career with the company in 1957 and purchased it in 1967. His brother, David, serves as CEO, while David's son, Joshua, is a senior project manager and serves as president of NTMA's board of directors.About NTMANTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the association establishes national standards for terrazzo systems and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.The association’s annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers created terrazzo as an innovative reuse for discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

