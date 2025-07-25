Corradini Corp. Earns National Terrazzo Award for Grand Junction High School Project

AWARD-WINNING terrazzo installed in the new Grand Junction, Colo., high school career campus unifies and complements the modern interior. (David Laudadio, courtesy of Corradini Corp.) PRECAST terrazzo stairs highlight a geometric pattern that aligns precisely with the terrazzo on the upper and lower floors. NATURAL COLORS draw a connection between the indoor spaces and the surrounding environment, while the patterns evokes the confluence of two local rivers. MOUNTAIN PEAK-inspired patterns unify the terrazzo floor design.

The 50,000-square-foot installation at the new career-focused Colorado campus incorporates biophilic patterns and precisely aligned precast stairs.

The Grand Junction High School project showcases how terrazzo combines durability, low maintenance, and creative design, providing a lasting, visually dynamic space for future generations.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has presented a 2025 Honor Award to Corradini Corp. of Costa Mesa, California, for a terrazzo installation at Grand Junction High School in Grand Junction, Colorado.The award was announced on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, at NTMA's annual convention. The project was recognized for its technical execution, design quality, and integration of precast and poured-in-place epoxy terrazzo.The 50,000-square-foot handcrafted installation in the new state-of-the-art, vocation-centered Colorado campus spans the school's commons, hallways, cafeteria, and restrooms across three floors. Terrazzo plays a central role in the school's interior, unifying high-traffic areas with a soothing, modern aesthetic.The design features nature-inspired motifs that reflect local natural features: the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, and the Bookcliffs. NTMA judges noted that in the sunlit commons, a clean, well-scaled pattern traces the confluence of the Colorado and Gunnison rivers, while the mountain peak forms bring dynamic energy to the space. Aggregates of mirror, marble and river rock add visual depth and tie the interior to the region's natural elements.Five sets of meticulously crafted precast terrazzo stairs include one with stadium seating incorporated into learning center steps, supporting circulation and informal gathering. A key technical challenge was aligning the floor's terrazzo pattern with two sets of precast stairs installed months later. NTMA judges praised the project's attention to materiality and detail, calling it a warm, visually cohesive environment that flows naturally with the architecture. DLR Group of Grand Junction was the design firm on the project.The installation also included a full-coverage moisture vapor system, crack suppression membrane, and epoxy fill to correct concrete elevations, supporting durability and ease of maintenance. Precast terrazzo baseboards—totaling 5,000 square feet in multiple colors—were installed prior to floor placement for a flush transition and seamless finish.Corradini Corp. is a leading terrazzo and mosaic contractor in the U.S. The company specializes in high-profile projects across sectors, including hospitality, sports venues, retail, corporate, and large-scale public works. A fourth-generation family business founded in 1924, Corradini Corp. received three of the 17 Honor Awards presented by NTMA this year. The contractor's other awards were for installations in CityCenter casino connection bridges in Las Vegas and in Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, in Inglewood, California.About NTMANational Terrazzo & Mosaic Association is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, NTMA's goal is to ensure the quality of terrazzo installations.The association's annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers created terrazzo as an innovative reuse for discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on-site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2025 Honor Awards: Grand Junction High School, CORRADINI CORP.

