'Barns and Homesteads of The Old West: A Photographic History' by Mark Tasso

Barns and Homesteads of The Old West: A Photographic History

Mark Tasso honors his daughter’s legacy through visual storytelling.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The beauty and resilience of America’s past come alive in “Barns and Homesteads of The Old West: A Photographic History,” a heartfelt visual journey by Tina Marie Tasso, with a touching foreword by her father, Mark Tasso. This book captures the spirit of early American pioneers and the rustic charm of historic barns and homesteads, preserving their legacy for generations to come.For years, Tina and her father shared a passion for exploring and photographing forgotten places across the country. Through these images, they found a connection to the past and an appreciation for the endurance of those who came before. Now, Mark Tasso carries forward his daughter’s vision, ensuring her love for history and photography is never forgotten.Tina Marie Tasso was not only a talented photographer but also an accomplished athlete and passionate advocate for the outdoors. As Mark Tasso writes in the book’s foreword, Tina embraced life with great enthusiasm. From excelling in sports, including archery and baseball, to traveling the country and documenting historic sites, she left behind a legacy of adventure, creativity, and love.In “Barns and Homesteads of The Old West,” Mark Tasso honors his daughter's memory by sharing their shared experiences and the breathtaking photography that tells a story of resilience, simplicity, and history. “Barns and Homesteads of The Old West: A Photographic History” will be displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth (#182) in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. It is also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.