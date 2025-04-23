MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 4/23/2025

April 23, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 23, 2025

On 4/15/2025, Tpr Phelps responded to a residence on Archer Street, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a violation of a protective order. Investigation revealed that Thomas Roy King, 33 of Leonardtown, MD violated a protective order and was arrested. King was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order x2.

On 4/22/2025, TFC Posch responded to a residence on Prather Drive, Lexington Park, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Patrick Shawn Daly Jr, 35 of Lexington Park, MD assaulted the victim on 4/21/2025, but was not on scene at the time of the report. Troopers responded to the office of Parole and Probation and made contact with Daly, who was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Suboxone. Daly was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Assault and Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis.

On 4/22/2025, Tpr Oliva Flores located Michael Troy Terrell, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD, who violated an active protective order. Terrell was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order.

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 4/10/2025, Patrick Wayne Wood, 23 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Operator of motor vehicle not restrained by seatbelt, Failure to attach vehicle registration plates at front and rear, and Failure of individual driving to display license to uniformed police on demand

On 4/12/2025, Corey Michael Arias, 32 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Possession of CDS: Marijuana 10 Grams +, Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Person driving motor vehicle on revoked license

On 4/12/2025, Thomas Dale Okonski, 35 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for FTA: Knowingly driving uninsured vehicle

On 4/14/2025, Michael Troy Terrell, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault, and First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Dangerous Weapon-Int/Injure

On 4/15/2025, Phillip Edward Meagher, 54 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/18/2025, John Rudolph Somerville, 65 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Violation of Probation: Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol

On 4/22/2025, Gabriel Enrique Garay, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Attempting to drive vehicle while so far impaired by alcohol cannot drive safely, Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol, Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

