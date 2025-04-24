'Revive the American Dream' Analyzes Economic and Social Strains Facing the United States

Revive the American Dream

Edward Corcoran examines the challenges threatening America’s future and the urgent need for reform.

The American dream, a promise of prosperity through hard work, is slipping away. Economic inequality, political unrest, and global instability have made it increasingly difficult for many to afford necessities like healthcare, housing, and education. In "Revive the American Dream," author and national security expert Edward Corcoran presents the current challenges facing the United States and offers solutions to restore opportunity and unity.From rising economic disparities to the lingering effects of international conflicts, Corcoran examines how the U.S. has prioritized military spending at the expense of domestic development. He explores the consequences of global power struggles, the devastating toll of drug addiction, and the deepening political and racial divides that threaten national cohesion.Edward Corcoran brings a strategic approach to assessing America's future with his background as a retired U.S. Army officer and senior fellow on national security issues at GlobalSecurity.org. Corcoran's experience as a Soviet affairs specialist, strategic analyst at the U.S. Army War College, and international consultant provides unique insight into policymaking and global influences. "Revive the American Dream" is more than an analysis—it's a call to action. Corcoran encourages citizens to engage in shaping policies that can help rebuild a stronger, more equitable nation. His book serves as a roadmap to restoring faith in the American promise.This thought-provoking book will be showcased at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth (#182) in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. It is also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major digital bookstores.

